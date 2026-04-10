Colts' Cole Beaudoin Named OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player

Published on April 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Barrie Colts captain Cole Beaudoin is this year's recipient of the William Hanley Trophy, presented annually to the OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player as voted by the League's General Managers.

Nominated for the Red Tilson Trophy as the Colts' Most Outstanding Player, Beaudoin led the club in scoring with 33 goals, 56 assists and 89 points in 54 games, posting a plus/minus rating of plus-40. His 1.65 points-per-game were the second-highest rate in the League, all while taking 29 minutes in penalties.

"It's always an honour to win a major award like this," said Beaudoin. "I take pride in playing a hard, power forward game. I think it's me wanting to be on the ice and wanting to help my team as much as possible and staying out of the box. I take pride in finishing checks, playing hard up and down the ice and playing a reliable 200-foot game."

Beaudoin's well-balanced game was recognized in this year's OHL Coaches Poll, which saw him lead all players with four different first place finishes in the categories of hardest worker, best defensive forward, best on face-offs and best penalty killer while placing second in the category of smartest player. He was also a key part of Canada's National Junior Team, competing at the World Juniors for a second straight year while producing seven points (3-4--7) over seven games.

"Cole has made our organization proud every night," said Colts General Manager Marty Williamson. "He brings 100 percent effort and leadership to this team. Over the past four years, we've had the opportunity to watch his growth, and this season has been especially remarkable for both Cole and the Colts. He plays between the lines, and the whistle blows, he stops, and he deserves a lot of credit. We're proud to have him here."

Selected in the first round (24th overall) by the Utah Mammoth in the 2024 NHL Draft, Beaudoin has been a clutch performer for Barrie, finishing tied for the league-lead with 10 game-winning goals while also winning 55 percent of his face-offs. The 6-foot-2, 211Ib. 19-year-old centreman from Kanata has produced 91 goals, 131 assists and 222 points over 236 career regular season games since being the Colts' first round (10th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

The William Hanley Trophy is awarded each year based on a selection by the 20 General Managers of the Ontario Hockey League. All 20 teams submit a nominee but are not permitted to vote for their own candidate. The trophy is presented by the OHL to commemorate William Hanley, former Secretary-Manager of the Ontario Hockey Association for over 25 years.

Beaudoin emerged as this year's winner from a field of finalists that also included Jimmy Lombardi of the Flint Firebirds, Kieren Dervin of the Kingston Frontenacs, Adam Novotny of the Peterborough Petes, Jack Van Volsen of the Sarnia Sting and Anthony Cristoforo of the Windsor Spitfires.

Beaudoin joins Evan Vierling (2022-23) as just the second player in Barrie Colts history to claim the honour. He will be formally presented with the William Hanley Trophy at the OHL's Awards Ceremony in June at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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