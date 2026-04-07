OHL Overtime Heroes Program Donates $16,000 to Charity in First Round of 2026 Playoffs

Published on April 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The first round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs presented by Nissan provided plenty of drama, with a total of eight overtime game-winners resulting in $16,000 donated to charity through the OHL Overtime Heroes program carried out through OHL Assists.

Five different charities were the beneficiary of overtime endings as the Overtime Heroes program, that donated $28,500 to charity during the 2025 playoffs, continues on into 2026.

OHL Overtime Heroes - First Round Goals

April 4 - North Bay's Parker Vaughan, 2OT - $2000 to Special Olympics Ontario

March 31 - Sault Ste. Marie's Carson Andrew, 2OT - $2000 to Special Olympics Sault Ste. Marie

March 31 - Kitchener's Luca Romano - $2000 to Andrew's Ambition

March 31 - Brantford's Marek Vanacker - $2000 to Brant Food for Thought

March 29 - Sault Ste. Marie's Brady Martin - $2000 to Special Olympics Sault Ste. Marie

March 29 - Peterborough's Kieron Walton - $2000 to Marentette's Mission

March 28 - Niagara's Hayden Reid - $2000 to South Niagara Hospital

March 27 - Peterborough's Kieron Walton - $2000 to Marentette's Mission

Follow along with the second round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs, where the stakes are just a little bit higher, with each overtime game-winner netting a donation of $3000 to a charity of the goal-scorers choice.

The League will continue to announce the charitable organizations benefitting from OHL Overtime Heroes donations across its social media channels on X, Facebook and Instagram!

OHL Assists seeks to inspire the growth of the game, along with communities league-wide through inclusion, empowerment, and collaboration, while striving to promote youth development and creating lasting opportunities for all, both on and off the ice.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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