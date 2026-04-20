OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for April 13-19, 2026

Published on April 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of playoff games ending Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Rangers' Dylan Edwards Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Overage forward Dylan Edwards is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, producing four goals, two assists and six points over three games to help the Kitchener Rangers advance to the Western Conference Championship Series.

Edwards scored a hat-trick in Kitchener's Game 3 road win on Tuesday, scoring the deciding goal with 5:17 remaining in a 4-3 victory over the Soo Greyhounds. He helped lead the charge in pushing the Rangers through to the third round of the playoffs with a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-1 win at the Aud.

A 20-year-old from Toronto, Edwards has 13 points (8-5--13) over nine games in these playoffs, building-off a 40-goal, 87-point regular season over 67 games between the Rangers and Erie Otters. The 5-foot-8, 171Ib. left-wing was originally Erie's eighth round (150th overall) pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, and produced 84 goals, 100 assists and 184 points over 222 career regular season games. Completing his fourth full OHL season, Edwards as produced 20 goals, 17 assists and 37 points over 24 career playoff contests between the Rangers and Otters. He is committed to Quinnipiac University (NCAA).

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-29: Jacob Battaglia (Flint Firebirds)

Mar. 30-Apr. 5: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Apr. 6-12: Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 13-19: Dylan Edwards (Kitchener Rangers)

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kevin He (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 2-8: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 9-15: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 2-8: Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 9-15: Cooper Foster (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 16-22: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Colts' Ben Hrebik Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Ben Hrebik is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-1 with a 2.36 goals-against average and .933 save percentage to help the Barrie Colts advance to the Eastern Conference Championship Series.

Hrebik made a total of 98 saves last week, rebounding from a Tuesday night loss with 33 saves in a 3-2 road win on Thursday. He closed out the second round series with another 33 saves against the Ottawa 67's in Game 5 as the Colts prevailed by a score of 4-1.

A 20-year-old from Milton, ON, Hrebik is 8-1 in these playoffs with a 2.34 goals-against average and .923 save percentage with one shutout. The 6-foot-3, 204Ib. netminder was Barrie's ninth round (173rd overall) pick in 2022, and played to a regular season mark of 26-11-3-3 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .920 save percentage over 43 games.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-30: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 31-Apr. 5: Jack Lisson (North Bay Battalion)

Apr. 6-12: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 13-19: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 19-25: Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Feb. 9-15: Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers)

Feb. 16-22: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 2-8: Arvin Jaswal (Barrie Colts)

Mar. 9-15: David Egorov (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 16-22: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

67's' Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week

2026 NHL Draft eligible goaltender Ryder Fetterolf of the Ottawa 67's is the OHL Rookie of the Week, going 1-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.

Fetterolf's 67's saw their playoff run come to an end, but the OHL Goaltender of the Year did not disappoint, making 97 saves over three games to give the Barber Poles a chance against the Barrie Colts. Fetterolf made 36 saves in a 5-2 Game 3 victory on Tuesday, turned aside 40 shots as the 67's lost 3-2 in Game 4 and made 21 saves in Game 5 as Ottawa's season came to an end in a 4-1 final.

An 18-year-old from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf claimed the Jim Rutherford Trophy as OHL Goaltender of the Year, becoming the first rookie in his first two seasons of eligibility to do so in OHL history. He played to a record of 29-9-2-1 with a franchise record 2.07 goals-against average and league-leading .923 save percentage, posting an OHL rookie record six shutouts. In the playoffs, Fetterolf was 5-4 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .900 save percentage over nine games. He is listed as the OHL's top NHL Draft eligible netminder on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings released last week, coming in at 11th in North America.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-29: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 30-Apr. 5: John McLaughlin (Windsor Spitfires)

Apr. 6-12: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 13-19: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Keaton Ardagh (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Kale Osipenko (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 9-15: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Joe Salandra (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Evgeny Dubrovtsev (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 2-8: Nolan Snyder (Kingston Frontenacs)

Mar. 9-15: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 16-22: Cam Warren (North Bay Battalion)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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