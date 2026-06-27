Canucks Select Adam Novotný 24th Overall in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







Peterborough, ON - On Friday, June 26, the National Hockey League (NHL) completed the first round of their annual draft. Peterborough Petes forward Adam Novotný was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round, 24th overall, becoming the first Pete to be selected in round one since Mason McTavish in 2021.

Novotný, a forward from Kobylice, Czechia, was originally selected by the Petes in the first round, 8th overall, of the 2024 CHL Import Draft. In his first season in Peterborough, Novotný played in 58 games, scoring 34 goals and adding 31 assists for 65 points.

"It feels amazing, I can't even describe it with words," exclaimed Novotný. "I'm so excited to be drafted by such an amazing organization like Vancouver. It's an unbelievable feeling."

Before coming to Peterborough, the 2007-born forward featured in 41 games for Mountfield HK in Czechia's top professional league, scoring one goal and adding two assists for three points. He also featured in 10 playoff games for Mountfield, scoring twice. In 2023, Novotný made his debut in the Czech Extraliga for Mountfield, scoring in his first game and becoming the youngest player to score a goal in the league at 15.

"On behalf of the Peterborough Petes, I'd like to congratulate Adam on this amazing accomplishment," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "Being selected in the first round of the NHL Draft is something that very few people experience in their lifetime and is a testament to the hard work and dedication that Adam brings to the rink everyday. I'd also like to extend a congratulations to the Novotny family who supported Adam through every step of his hockey journey, leading to this point.

Novotný has also represented his home country of Czechia at multiple junior levels, including twice at the World Junior Championships, helping Czechia to a bronze medal in 2025 and a silver medal in 2026.

"I would also like to recognize the coaches who have worked with Adam over the years," continued Oke. Especially the members of the Petes coaching staff who worked with him both on and off the ice this past season, helping him grow and develop as a player."

Rounds 2-7 of the NHL Draft will be held on Saturday, June 28 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.







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