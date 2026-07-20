Otters General Manager Dave Brown Named Assistant General Manager for Hockey Canada's National Junior Team

Published on July 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - As we move further into the summer months the focus within the major junior hockey world shifts to the various international competitions taking place both over the summer and into the start of fall.

With the beginning of international play not too far away, Hockey Canada announced today the leadership in charge of selecting their Junior National Team to compete at the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championships taking place this winter in Edmonton and Red Deer Alberta.

Among those to be announced, Otters General Manager Dave Brown will be amongst the staff selecting who will compete for Canada at one of junior hockey's most prestigious tournaments as he will serve as the Assistant General Manager for Hockey Canada.

This is not the Niagara-On-The-Lake, ON native's first rodeo with Hockey Canada as he was a key part in leading Canada to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship in Finland and gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also helped Canada White to gold at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Alongside Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Scott Salmond, General Manager Alan Millar and Director of Hockey Operations Benoit Roy, Brown will look to help lead Hockey Canada to its 21st gold medal when they take the ice in December.

Brown is set to enter his 11th season as General Manager with Erie with his time in the Flagship City being marked by Erie's record four-straight 50-win seasons under his direction.

With plenty of young stars at their disposal, Brown looks to lead Erie to a strong season for their 30th in the OHL.

Brown spoke on his excitement level at the opportunity with Hockey Canada and what he looks to bring as they prepare to make their selections as the season unfolds.

"Working with Hockey Canada is a true honor," Brown said. "I am both energized and humbled by the chance to team up with remarkable people to accomplish our goal of earning a gold medal. This is something I am ready and excited to begin."

The Erie Otters are thrilled to see Brown recognized with this opportunity and look forward to seeing what he and Hockey Canada are able to accomplish in this winter's tournament.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2026

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