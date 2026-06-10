IceDogs Announce Scouting Staff Ahead of 2026 Draft

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT. - Niagara IceDogs General Manager Dale DeGray has announced the club's scouting staff ahead of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, which begins Friday in Kingston.

Sean LaFortune has been named Director of Player Personnel, while Brian Teakle joins the organization as Director of Scouting.

Both LaFortune and Teakle arrive in Niagara after working alongside DeGray with the Owen Sound Attack, where they played key roles in hockey operations and player evaluation.

Returning to the IceDogs scouting staff are Dave Robertson, who will continue to oversee Hockey Eastern Ontario, and Greg Cappellero, who returns as the club's SCTA and U.S. scout.

Also joining Niagara's scouting department are Jim Rauch (ALLIANCE), Mike Battah (OMHA), and Noah Acciaccaferri (U18).

DeGray and the IceDogs scouting staff will make their first selection on behalf of the organization at the 2026 OHL Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection takes place June 12-13 at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, Ontario.

Those unable to attend can follow the draft live at OntarioHockeyLeague.com. Coverage will also be available on FloHockey, YourTV, Rogers TV, and Eastlink community stations.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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