IceDogs Take It to the Max

Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Kingston, Ont - The Niagara IceDogs selected defenseman Max Lappan ninth overall in the first round of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore. Lappan spent the 2025-2026 season playing with the Honeybaked 15u AAA where he tallied 132 points in 89 games.

IceDogs scout Sean Lafortune describes Lappan as a, "Well-rounded, two-way defenseman." He goes on to say: "He's incredibly smart and incredibly effective at both ends of the ice. He'll be a number one minute eater for a long time in the league."

"It was such a great honour to be drafted by Niagara," Lappan said. "My first instinct was to go hug my parents because they do everything for me...I just want to thank my family, God and my agency."

When asked what he will bring to Niagara, Lappan said: "I'm gonna bring my defensive ability. I'm gonna be closing plays off before the blue line, and I'm gonna be going fast up in transition and trying to score as many goals as possible."

The IceDogs want to welcome Max to the organization and are looking forward to seeing him at training camp!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

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