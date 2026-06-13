IceDogs Take It to the Max
Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
Kingston, Ont - The Niagara IceDogs selected defenseman Max Lappan ninth overall in the first round of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore. Lappan spent the 2025-2026 season playing with the Honeybaked 15u AAA where he tallied 132 points in 89 games.
IceDogs scout Sean Lafortune describes Lappan as a, "Well-rounded, two-way defenseman." He goes on to say: "He's incredibly smart and incredibly effective at both ends of the ice. He'll be a number one minute eater for a long time in the league."
"It was such a great honour to be drafted by Niagara," Lappan said. "My first instinct was to go hug my parents because they do everything for me...I just want to thank my family, God and my agency."
When asked what he will bring to Niagara, Lappan said: "I'm gonna bring my defensive ability. I'm gonna be closing plays off before the blue line, and I'm gonna be going fast up in transition and trying to score as many goals as possible."
The IceDogs want to welcome Max to the organization and are looking forward to seeing him at training camp!
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026
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- Spirit Select Center Drew Bate Sixth Overall at 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Saginaw Spirit
- 67's Select Forward Andrew Laurin with 18th Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- IceDogs Take It to the Max - Niagara IceDogs
- Steelheads select forward Tanner Adams with 3rd overall pick - Brampton Steelheads
- Oshawa Generals Select Kane Cloutier 1st Overall - Oshawa Generals
- 2026 OHL Priority Draft Preview - Kitchener Rangers
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- Firebirds 2026 OHL Priority Selection Primer - Flint Firebirds
- Future Starts Tonight: IceDogs Hold Ninth Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Niagara IceDogs
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