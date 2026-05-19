Storm's Mark Pape Wins Ivan Tennant Memorial Award

Published on May 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Guelph Storm forward Mark Pape is this year's recipient of the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award, presented annually to the League's Top Academic High School Student.

Pape achieved excellence in his Grade 10 studies, finishing the year with a 98.8% average that included 100% grades in Pre-Calculus/Trigonometry, US History, Fitness and Sport Management.

"I am humbled and grateful to receive the Ivan Tennant award," said Pape. "I want to thank my family for emphasizing athletic and academic performance. Thank you to the Guelph Storm and my teammates for their support. Finally, thank you to my great teachers at North Catholic and University School for their guidance in my academic journey."

Pape recorded seven points (3-4--7) over 46 games in his first OHL season. His first career OHL goal came Oct. 9th at Windsor.

"Mark has made a seamless transition to the OHL and the demands of the schedule," said Storm General Manager George Burnett. "He has worked extremely hard to maintain a very high level of success. The Guelph Storm Hockey Club is very proud of Mark's academic achievement and being named the recipient of the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award."

A 17-year-old from Shaker Heights, Ohio, Pape was Guelph's second round (25th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite AAA program. He's the latest Storm player to win the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award, following Zack Terry (2019), Quinn Hanna (2017) and Adam Craievich (2014). Pape follows Saginaw's Kaden Sienko as the second-straight American to win the award.

"Mark has distinguished himself as an exceptional student, consistently achieving at a high level across all of his courses," said Storm Academic Advisor Coleen Driscoll. "Known for his strong work ethic and self-motivation, he established high standards and followed through with determination and initiative. He is a mature and responsible young man who demonstrates the ability to balance the demands of hockey and his academic commitments with ease. Mark's positive attitude, dedication to learning, and ability to lead by example make him a great role model for his peers."

The Ivan Tennant Memorial Award is given to the League's Top Academic High School Player and is named in honour of Ivan Tennant, who spent a lifetime combining hockey and education. He was the Kitchener Rangers' Education Consultant for 20 years and a key figure on the OHL's Education Consultant's Committee.

Pape emerged from a group of finalists that also included Oshawa Generals defenceman Anthony Timmerman, as well as Saginaw Spirit captain Dimian Zhilkin.

Pape will be formally presented with the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award in June at the 2026 OHL Awards Ceremony at The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.