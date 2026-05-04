OHL Announces Finalists for Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award

Published on May 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced finalists for the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award, an award presented to the OHL player deemed the best teammate based off selfless play, on and off-ice leadership as a mentor and role model to other players, as well as a commitment and dedication to his team.

The award celebrates the achievements of a player deemed to have demonstrated the same qualities of teamwork, selflessness and dedication demonstrated by former OHL Vice President Ted Baker, who worked for the OHL over a span of 35 years from 1988-2023.

This year's Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award Finalists include:

André Mondoux (D, Kingston Frontenacs)

First-year blueliner Andre Mondoux made an immediate impact, earning respect as a trusted voice in the Kingston Frontenacs locker room. He connects with everyone, regardless of experience, and acts as a unifying force. Mondoux consistently supports his peers by offering rides, calling to provide encouragement, and ensuring new players and call-ups feel welcomed instantly. He brings vital energy and accountability, pushing his teammates while making them feel supported. Away from the rink, Andre represents the Frontenacs in a first-class manner through active community involvement. As a bilingual player, he is a tremendous asset, connecting with French-speaking fans and students during school visits. Mondoux's daily selflessness and meaningful actions have significantly shaped the team-first culture in Kingston. The 6-foot-4, 198Ib. defenceman from North Bay, ON registered 18 points (6-12--18) and a club-leading plus-19 rating over 66 games.

Matthew Andonovski (D, Kitchener Rangers)

Although Matthew Andonovski started the year in the AHL with the Belleville Senators and returned to the team after the Christmas break, he displayed an amazing attitude and instantly assumed a leadership role. Despite previously serving as captain, he seamlessly integrated into the current leadership structure without complaint, bringing the team closer together during the second half of the season. Beyond the rink, Andonovski goes out of his way to organize team events and gatherings to foster bonding. Recognizing that younger players might not have the means to participate, he has generously used his own money from his NHL contract to cover their expenses, ensuring no one feels left out. Matthew has been a massive influence on the Rangers' culture, consistently demonstrating to younger players what true leadership and selflessness look like on and off the ice. The 6-foot-2, 200Ib. Ottawa Senators prospect posted 14 points (1-13--14) over 24 games along with a plus-22 rating on the Rangers blueline.

Hayden Reid (LW, Niagara IceDogs)

Clarington, ON native Hayden Reid balances a team-first mindset with impressive on-ice reliability, recording a career-high 42 points (18-24--42) in 68 games while playing in all situations. His leadership shines in how he supports those around him, specifically mentoring 16-year-old rookie Ryerson Edgar and offering wisdom beyond his years. Reid leads by action, regularly staying late after practice to assist teammates and ensuring younger players have transportation to games. He is a constant source of support during challenging times, consistently putting others before himself. According to IceDogs' Assistant Captain Riley Patterson, "Hayden would go through a wall for anyone on the roster." His humility, dedication, and compassionate character set the ultimate standard inside the IceDogs dressing room.

Josh Glavin (D, Saginaw Spirit)

Fourth-year defenceman Josh Glavin seamlessly connects with younger teammates, guiding them through challenges and making them feel at home. His steady, genuine leadership style makes him a role model for players of all ages. Josh possesses a remarkable ability to step into any required role, offering strategic insight and organizing drills with the presence of an extra coach or general manager. His professionalism and instincts elevate the entire group, perfectly reflecting the values of the Spirit organization. Above all, Glavin is fiercely loyal and is always the first to stand up for his teammates without hesitation. This courage and dependability create a unified, secure locker room, solidifying him as an exceptional choice for this prestigious honour. The former Memorial Cup champion from Sarnia, ON recorded five assists on the season, and has now appeared in 180 career OHL regular season games with the Spirit.

Wyatt Kennedy (D, Windsor Spitfires)

Known as an exceptionally dependable and punctual team-first player, overage defenceman Wyatt Kennedy possesses remarkable attention to detail and projects a warm, cheerful attitude toward his teammates and staff. He frequently resolves conflicts and handles difficult situations with admirable patience and tact. A selfless presence, Wyatt demonstrates humility and consistently puts his peers first for the betterment of the group, actively stepping up to drive younger players to games and practices. Off the ice, his community impact is profound. He goes out of his way to organize charity drives and teaches younger teammates the critical importance of giving back. A hardworking people-person who lifts the spirits of everyone around him, Kennedy perfectly embodies the values of the organization. The Vars, ON native finished the season with 26 points (3-23--26) and a plus-37 rating, and was voted the Western Conference's best defensive defenceman on the OHL Coaches Poll.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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