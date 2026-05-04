OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for April 27 - May 3, 2026

Published on May 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of playoff games ending Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Bulldogs' Caleb Malhotra Named Top Rookie, Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that 2026 NHL Draft prospect Caleb Malhotra of the Brantford Bulldogs is both the OHL Rookie of the Week as well as the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording seven points (3-4--7) over three games.

Malhotra posted a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 6-1 road win in Game 4. He proceeded to scored twice in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss as the Colts extended the series, and chipped in an assist in Saturday's Game 6 as the Bulldogs fell 4-3 in overtime once again.

A 17-year-old from Toronto, Malhotra sits second in OHL Playoff scoring with 26 points (13-13--26) over 14 games. His 13 goals are the fourth-most by a rookie in OHL playoff history trailing Eric Lindros (18 in 1990), Lee Jinman (18 in 1994) and Brian Bellows (14 in 1981). The 6-foot-2, 182Ib. centre enjoyed a productive season with 84 points (29-55-84) over 67 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-33. Ranked sixth among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, Malhotra scored eight game-winning goals during the season, and was a finalist for the OHL Rookie of the Year Award. He was originally Kingston's first round (8th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Malhotra is committed to Boston University (NCAA).

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-29: Jacob Battaglia (Flint Firebirds)

Mar. 30-Apr. 5: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Apr. 6-12: Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 13-19: Dylan Edwards (Kitchener Rangers)

Apr. 20-26: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 27-May 3: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kevin He (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 2-8: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 9-15: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 2-8: Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 9-15: Cooper Foster (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 16-22: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-29: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 30-Apr. 5: John McLaughlin (Windsor Spitfires)

Apr. 6-12: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 13-19: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Apr. 20-26: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 27-May 3: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Keaton Ardagh (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Kale Osipenko (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 9-15: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Joe Salandra (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Evgeny Dubrovtsev (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 2-8: Nolan Snyder (Kingston Frontenacs)

Mar. 9-15: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 16-22: Cam Warren (North Bay Battalion)

Colts' Ben Hrebik Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Barrie Colts netminder Ben Hrebik is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-1 with a 3.60 goals-against average and .908 save percentage to help the Colts force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Championship Series.

Hrebik rebounded from a rough outing in Game 4 of the series to make 34 saves in Brantford on Thursday, helping the Colts outlast the Bulldogs 4-3 on a Brad Gardiner game-winner. He earned first star recognition back at home in Game 6 on Saturday, making 54 saves as the Colts won 4-3 despite being outshot 57-28.

A 20-year-old from Milton, ON, Hrebik is 11-4 in these playoffs with a 2.67 goals-against average and .919 save percentage, making a league-high 452 saves. The 6-foot-3, 204Ib. netminder was Barrie's ninth round (173rd overall) pick in 2022, and played to a regular season mark of 26-11-3-3 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .920 save percentage over 43 games.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-30: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 31-Apr. 5: Jack Lisson (North Bay Battalion)

Apr. 6-12: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 13-19: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Apr. 20-26: Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers)

Apr. 27-May 3: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 19-25: Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Feb. 9-15: Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers)

Feb. 16-22: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 2-8: Arvin Jaswal (Barrie Colts)

Mar. 9-15: David Egorov (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 16-22: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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