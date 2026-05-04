2026 OHL Futures Camp - Sunday's Results

Published on May 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







ST. CATHARINES - The 2026 OHL Futures Camp concluded on Sunday at Ridley College's Evans Athletic Centre with three more games played before a large crowd of OHL scouts, general managers and Hockey Canada evaluators.

Games consisted of two 15-minute periods followed by a 20-minute third period as 120 top prospects eligible for the 2026 OHL Priority Selection put their skills on display.

Jace Voortman (F, Toronto Jr. Canadiens/Team Cowan) finished the showcase with an event-leading eight points (3-5--8) over three games. Miles Reilly (F, Toronto Marlboros/Team Sennecke) led the way with five goals, finishing second in points with six. Ryder Nobes (F, Markham Majors/Team Misa) came third in event scoring with five points (4-1--5).

- Futures Camp Rosters

- Detailed Saturday Game Recaps

- Detailed Sunday Game Recaps

- Futures Camp Statistics

- Photo/Video Gallery

- 2026 OHL Priority Selection Tickets

Here's a rundown of Sunday's results:

Game 7 - Team Parekh 8, Team Dickinson 1

Kyler Lauder (Central Ontario Wolves) and Brayden Barkic (Don Mills Flyers) each scored twice while Logan Prud'homme (Upper Canada College) recorded a goal and two assists to lead Team Parekh to a lopsided victory to start Sunday's schedule.

Team Parekh MVP - Logan Prud'homme (F, Upper Canada College) - 1G, 2A Team Dickinson MVP - Arjun Nanubhai (F, Mississauga Senators) - 1G

Game Centre

Game 8 - Team Schaefer 4, Team Sennecke 1

Egor Sokolov (Toronto Marlboros) and Chase Pastor (Woodbridge Wolfpack) combined to stop 28-of-29, losing the shutout bid with 35 seconds left in the third period as Team Schaefer rounded-out Futures Camp with a 3-0 record.

Team Schaefer MVP - Liam Voit (F, Florida Alliance) - 1G

Team Sennecke MVP - Roman Shtefan (Windsor Jr. Spitfires)

Game Centre

Game 9 - Team Cowan 5, Team Misa 2

Nixon McCaig (Vaughan Kings) scored twice to lead Team Cowan to a 5-2 win to close-out the event. Jace Voortman recorded a goal and assist to finish as the leading scorer at Futures Camp.

Team Cowan MVP - Nixon McCaig (D, Vaughan Kings) - 2G

Team Misa MVP - Ryder Nobes (F, Markham Majors) - 2G

Game Centre

The League extends its gratitude to Ridley College for serving as such outstanding hosts for this inaugural event, and looks forward to building-off this foundation in 2027.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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