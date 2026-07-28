Buffalo Sabres Prospect, Doman Szongoth Joins Greyhounds

Published on July 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced today the signing of an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement by forward Doman Kristof Szongoth. He was originally selected by the Greyhounds in the 1st Round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

This past June, the Budapest, HUN native was selected in the 5th Round of the NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres - becoming only the 5th Hungarian national drafted to the league.

"Doman is a player who brings a complete package to our hockey program. He plays a strong two-way game, has excellent positional intelligence, and consistently wins pucks in contested areas. His experience playing against men at a young age, including representing Hungary at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he led all Hungarian forwards in time on ice, speaks volumes about his maturity and competitiveness," began Raftis.

"Offensively, Doman has a dangerous and accurate shot that makes him a threat from anywhere in the offensive zone, and he already possesses the frame to compete physically. More importantly, he has demonstrated a willingness to embrace difficult minutes and contribute in all situations," he added before ending with,

"We believe his work ethic, character, and experience competing in professional environments since the age of 16 will allow him to make a significant impact with our team while continuing his development both on and off the ice. We're excited to have Doman make the jump to Sault Ste. Marie and look forward to helping him take the next step in his hockey journey."

Szongoth, 18, played the 2025-26 season with KooKoo U20 of the Finland SM-sarja league where he recorded 10 goals and 18 assists in 44 regular season games.

The 6.01, 194 lb forward has represented his home country for four straight seasons on the International Stage including last year's IIHF World U20 Championship Division 1 Group B (3G, 4A in 5GP), team's leading scorer at the U18 World Championship Division 1, Group A (5G in 5GP) and Ice Hockey World Championship (1G in 7GP).

Notably, at the age of 16, Doman debuted for Hungary's senior team at the 2024 Olympic Qualifying tournament.

"Soo is a great organization and a great team. I'm really happy I can continue my development here. I look forward for the upcoming season and I will help the team best as i can. I'm so excited to play front of you and be part of the Hounds family," said Szongoth.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026

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