Ottawa 67's Trade 2026 Pick for 2029 Selection

Published on June 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a selection in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection from the Peterborough Petes in exchange for a pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

6th-round pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection (SOO)

To Peterborough:

6th-round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection (OTT)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.