Ottawa 67's Trade 2026 Pick for 2029 Selection
Published on June 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a selection in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection from the Peterborough Petes in exchange for a pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.
The full trade breakdown is as follows:
TRADE DETAILS
To Ottawa:
6th-round pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection (SOO)
To Peterborough:
6th-round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection (OTT)
Check out the Ottawa 67's Statistics
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