Ottawa 67's Receive 2028 Selection in Exchange for Chase Petrova
Published on June 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a 2028 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection pick from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for the rights to prospect goaltender Chase Petrova.
The full trade breakdown is as follows:
TRADE DETAILS
To Ottawa:
6th-round pick in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection (OSH)
To Brantford:
Rights to Chase Petrova (G)
Check out the Ottawa 67's Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026
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- Kitchener Rangers Acquire Second Round Import Draft Selection from Sudbury Wolves - Kitchener Rangers
- Bulldogs Acquire Goaltender Chase Petrova from 67's - Brantford Bulldogs
- Ottawa 67's Receive 2028 Selection in Exchange for Chase Petrova - Ottawa 67's
- Attack Sign 2025 CHL Import Draft Pick Lucian Bernat to OHL Player Scholarship and Development Agreement - Owen Sound Attack
- Oshawa Generals Hold No. 1 Pick for 2026 CHL Import Draft - OHL
- Kitchener Rangers Acquire Second Round Import Draft Selection from Sudbury Wolves - Kitchener Rangers
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