Ottawa 67's Receive 2028 Selection in Exchange for Chase Petrova

Published on June 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a 2028 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection pick from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for the rights to prospect goaltender Chase Petrova.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

6th-round pick in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection (OSH)

To Brantford:

Rights to Chase Petrova (G)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

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