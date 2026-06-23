Bulldogs Acquire Goaltender Chase Petrova from 67's

Published on June 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of goaltender Chase Petrova from the Ottawa 67's in exchange for 2028 6th (OSH).

Petrova, of King City, ON, has continued to stack standout seasons between the pipes.

Originally Ottawa's 7th round selection, 133rd overall, in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft. Selected from the Oshawa Generals U16 AAA program where he posted a 2.14/.906 stat line with 7 shutouts across 44 games while going 3-1 with a 1.26/.936 line at the OHL Cup. Moving to the U18 AAA level with the Ajax/Pickering Raiders in the 2024-25 season, Petrova continued to shine, posting a 1.22 GAA with 5 shutouts and an 18-1-1 record in 20 OMHA league games, with a 1.05 GAA & 4-1 record in 5 playoff contests. Taking another massive step forward, Petrova spent the 2025-26 season with St. Andrews College where he dominated in Prep School competition over 9 appearances with a 2.21/.921 stat line and a 6-1-1 record combined with a 2.41/.910 line across 30 U18 AAA appearances stacking a 20-8-2 record with a shutout, leading St. Andrews College in minutes played between the pipes.

Petrova capped his 2025-26 season with three appearances with the Newmarket Hurricanes of the OJHL where he again looked the part of a top netminder. Going 2-1 in the three games with a 2.59 GAA and a sterling .923 SV% and garnerning his first junior shutout, Petrova continued to prove his quality.

"We are very excited with the addition of Chase Petrova ." said Brantford Bulldogs Director of Goaltending Franky Palazzese. "Chase is a kid who has continued to develop exponentially year after year. First and foremost we have added a high character, hard working and competitive individual to our team. Chase has elite footwork, high hockey IQ and great athleticism in the net while playing a very smart style of goaltending. He has many strong qualities that make him a great addition for the Brantford Bulldogs organization."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

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