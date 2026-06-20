Gens Alumni Win Calder Cup

Published on June 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals would like to congratulate the four Gens alumni who have won the Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies.

Toronto lifted the trophy last night as they took down the Chicago Wolves, affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, with little to no problem, winning the series 4-1.

Dakota Mermis, Ken Appleby, Ben Danford and Blake Smith all spent time in their junior hockey careers with the Oshawa Generals and all got their turn with the Calder last night.

Appleby and Mermis, winners of an OHL Championship and a Memorial Cup, add another trophy to the case after 11 years in pro hockey.

On the other end of the spectrum Smith and Danford, both in their first taste of professional hockey, are able to help the Marlies to the title.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

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