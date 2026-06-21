Team Red Takes Down Team White 7-4

Published on June 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals' orientation camp is underway, and it was Team Red taking down Team White 7-4 in the first of two games this weekend.

Team Red opened the scoring with Mark Pape finding the back of the net; Cody Costello and Cole Mazzoni picked up assists on the goal. Team Red would add another with d-man Liam Weaver getting in on the goal-scoring on a Kane Cloutier Assist.

That two-goal lead would evaporate as Team White added a pair of their own. Jakub Kuklinski would score the first for Team White, with Lyndaker and Mowat getting the assist. The second came from Lyndaker, and it was Kuklinski getting the helper this time.

Team Red would put a stop to the momentum as Tyler Hinde was able to score his first of the game from Pape and Yingst.

Before halftime, Team White levelled the score as Sam Roberts scored, with Ethan Cava and Porter Matchett grabbing the assists.

The second half of the game was controlled by Red as Hinde scored twice more, completing his hat trick and finishing the game with four points. Team Red would also get a goal from Ethan Cutbush, and it was Pape getting another assist to finish the game with a goal and two helpers.

Team White would get one last goal from Colten Sixsmith and it was Roberts grabbing his second point of the game.

These two teams will face off again tomorrow to close out the Generals' orientation camp, if you are interested in attending the game will be on pad 2 please enter through the entrance at the corner of Bruce St and Red Tilson Ln.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

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