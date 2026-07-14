Sawyer Schmidt to Attend USA Hockey's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp
Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Colorado Springs, Colo. - USA Hockey announced this week the roster for its Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp, scheduled for July 23-27 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Spirit forward Sawyer Schmidt was one of 36 players vying for a spot on the team's 23-man roster.
The Buffalo, N.Y. native Schmidt made his OHL debut this season with the Saginaw Spirit, notching a goal and an assist in 29 regular season and playoff games. He scored his first OHL goal on February 13th in a road victory against the Sarnia Sting.
Before coming to the OHL, Schmidt spent 33 games with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the OJHL, recording 7G-20A-27P. His first stint with Team USA came through five games with the U.S. National Team Development Program's U17 squad earlier in the 2025-26 season.
Team USA will take the final 23-man roster of its Under-18 Men's Select Team to Edmonton, Alberta from Aug. 3-8 for the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026
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