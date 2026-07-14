Saginaw's Drew Bate, Kyler Lauder Named to Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp
Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Calgary, AB - Hockey Canada announced Tuesday its roster for their national under-17 development camp, taking place in Oakville, Ont. from July 17-21. The 2026 U17 World Challenge will be held in Oakville from Nov. 1-7. Incoming Spirit rookie forwards Drew Bate and Kyler Lauder were each named to Canada's development camp roster.
Drew Bate was Saginaw's first pick of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection at 6th overall. He led the ALLIANCE U16 AAA circuit in scoring with 72 points (34G-38A) in just 27 games with the London Jr. Knights before being named the 2026 ALLIANCE Player of the Year.
Bate added 7G-14A-21P in eight playoff games with the Knights and helped them to an OHL Cup semi-final appearance. He had the second-most points at the 2026 OHL Cup with 13 (7G-6A), and was tied for the tournament goal-scoring lead.
Kyler Lauder was a second-round selection by the Spirit (24th overall) in 2026 after leading the OMHA in scoring. He was named the OMHA East U16 AAA Player of the Year after a 69-point season (35G-34A) through 32 games with the Central Ontario Wolves. Lauder added 7G-9A-16P in ten playoff games with Central Ontario.
Bate and Lauder will join Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill in Oakville, who is serving as a director of operations for Team Canada Red.
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- Sawyer Schmidt to Attend USA Hockey's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp
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