Ice Dogs Sign Second-Round Pick Nathan Hewitt

Published on July 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT. - Niagara IceDogs General Manager Dale DeGray announced today the club has signed 2026 second-round pick Nathan Hewitt to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Selected 33rd overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Hamilton, Ont., native spent the 2025-26 season with the Niagara North Stars U16 AAA program, recording 17 goals and 26 assists for 43 points in 34 games.

"Nathan is coming off a fantastic season in U16," said DeGray. "He is an aggressive player who brings skill and hockey sense, along with good competitive size. We are happy to be able to sign Nathan and look forward to seeing him in late August at our rookie camp. Welcome to the IceDogs organization, Nathan, and welcome to the entire Hewitt family."

Hewitt is regarded as an intelligent and competitive two-way centreman who plays with pace, intensity and a physical edge. An elite skater with excellent size, he combines skill and strength to make an impact in all three zones.

"It is something that I have worked for my whole life, ever since I started tying my skates when I was little and knew about the OHL. It has been my major goal," Hewitt said in an interview with Bernie Puchalski of BP Sports Network.

The Niagara IceDogs welcome Nathan to Dog Country and look forward to his continued development with the organization.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026

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