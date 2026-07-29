Oshawa Generals Make a Pair of Changes to Hockey Ops

Published on July 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals have made a pair of changes to their hockey operations department, bringing in a new video coach and a new full-time athletic therapist.

On the video coach front, the Generals have brought on Cam Bickle, who was previously with the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks, with former video coach Max Houle-Essiambre moving on to the ECHL, joining the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Oshawa Generals have also added a new full-time athletic therapist, Aaron Cooper, who has been with the team in an assistant athletic therapist role. Landon Veenstra, who previously held the role, is moving on to be with the Belville Senators of the AHL.

We would like to wish both Max and Landon all the best in their new endeavours.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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