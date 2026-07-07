OHL Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule
Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today released its 2026 preseason schedule, a 53-game slate running from Aug. 28 through Sept. 13 that will see all 20 member clubs tune up for the regular season with a mix of division rivalries, community showcases and rare cross-league matchups.
The London Knights and Saginaw Spirit headline interleague action, with the former travelling west to face the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League in a home-and-home set at Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Sept. 4 and 5 - a first-of-its-kind trip to Vancouver Island for the Knights' preseason slate.
Meanwhile, the Spirit will head east for a three-game set against the Newfoundland Regiment of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, with stops across the province at Gander's Steele Community Centre (Aug. 28), Grand Falls-Windsor's Windsor Stadium (Aug. 29) and the Corner Brook Civic Centre (Aug. 31).
Rounding out the QMJHL crossover, the Sudbury Wolves will take-on the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Sept. 2 at McIntyre Arena in Timmins, Ont.
Both the Barrie Colts and Kitchener Rangers will host multiple games in their respective venues, with the Colts, Brantford Bulldogs, Oshawa Generals and Owen Sound Attack all playing games at Sadlon Arena on Aug. 29-30. The Rangers will host the Erie Otters, Oshawa Generals and Saginaw Spirit for a quartet of action over Labour Day weekend.
In total, 16 games will be played at non-OHL venues, part of the League's continued effort to bring exhibition hockey to communities across Ontario and beyond. Notable community stops include King City, Timmins, Watford, Arnprior, Cornwall, Fort Erie, Leamington, LaSalle, Elmira and Stouffville.
On the ice, the Saginaw Spirit will play the most exhibition games of any club with seven, while seven teams - the Barrie Colts, Brantford Bulldogs, London Knights, Niagara IceDogs, Oshawa Generals, Owen Sound Attack and Sudbury Wolves - are slated for six games apiece.
2026 OHL Preseason Schedule
Friday, August 28th
Saginaw at Newfoundland (QMJHL), 7:00pm NT/5:30pm ET (Steele Community Centre, Gander, NL)
Peterborough at Guelph, 7:00pm
Erie at London, 7:00pm
Saturday, August 29th
Oshawa vs. Owen Sound, 1:00pm (Sadlon Arena, Barrie)
Saginaw at Newfoundland (QMJHL), 4:00pm NT/2:30pm ET (Windsor Stadium, Grandfalls-Windsor, NL)
Erie vs. London, 4:00pm (East Lambton Community Centre, Watford)
Brantford at Barrie, 7:30pm
Sunday, August 30th
Oshawa vs. Brantford, 12:30pm (Sadlon Arena, Barrie)
Ottawa at Kingston, 2:00pm
Sarnia at Kitchener, 2:00pm
North Bay at Brampton, 4:00pm
Sault Ste. Marie at Windsor, 4:05pm
Owen Sound at Barrie, 7:00pm
Monday, August 31st
Barrie vs. Sudbury, 6:30pm (Zancor Centre, King City)
Saginaw at Newfoundland (QMJHL), 7:00pm NT/5:30pm ET (Corner Brook Civic Centre, Corner Brook, NL)
Wednesday, September 2nd
Brantford at Guelph, 6:30pm
North Bay at Owen Sound, 7:00pm
Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) vs. Sudbury, 7:00pm (McIntyre Arena, Timmins)
Thursday, September 3rd
Oshawa at Niagara, 7:00pm
Sarnia at Peterborough, 7:00pm
Friday, September 4th
Niagara at Brantford, 7:00pm
Brampton at Guelph, 7:00pm
Oshawa at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Kingston vs. Ottawa, 7:00pm (Cornwall Civic Complex)
London at Victoria (WHL), 7:05pm PT/10:05pm ET (Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria, BC)
Sudbury at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm
Saturday, September 5th
Barrie at Owen Sound, 2:00pm
Guelph at Brampton, 4:00pm
Peterborough vs. Ottawa, 4:00pm (Bert Hall Arena, Arnprior)
Erie vs. Saginaw, 4:00pm (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)
Windsor at Sault Ste. Marie, 4:00pm
London at Victoria (WHL), 4:05pm PT/7:05pm PT (Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria, BC)
Flint at Sarnia, 7:05pm
Sunday, September 6th
Erie at Kitchener, 2:00pm
Brantford at Niagara, 2:00pm
Sudbury at North Bay, 2:00pm
Oshawa vs. Saginaw, 6:00pm (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)
Monday, September 7th
Saginaw vs. Kitchener, 2:00pm (Woolwich Memorial Centre, Elmira)
Thursday, September 10th
Sarnia at London, 7:00pm
Brampton at Owen Sound, 7:00pm
Friday, September 11th
Barrie at Brampton, 7:00pm
Guelph at Brantford, 7:00pm
Niagara vs. Erie, 7:00pm (Fort Erie Rec. Complex)
Windsor vs. Flint, 7:00pm (Leamington Community Centre)
Sault Ste. Marie at Sudbury, 7:05pm
London at Sarnia, 7:05pm
Saturday, September 12th
Owen Sound at North Bay, 4:00pm
Niagara at Peterborough, 7:00pm (Miskin Law Community Complex, Peterborough)*
Flint vs. Windsor, 7:00pm (Vollmer Complex, LaSalle)
Kitchener at Barrie, 7:30pm
Sunday, September 13th
Saginaw at Sault Ste. Marie, 2:07pm
Kingston vs. Sudbury, 4:00pm (Stouffville Arena)
Niagara at Oshawa, 4:05pm
*- subject to change
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026
- Spitfires Say Goodbye to Nick Welsh - Windsor Spitfires
- Kingston Frontenacs Announce 2026-27 Preseason Schedule - Kingston Frontenacs
- Sudbury Wolves Release Exhibition Schedule - Sudbury Wolves
- Attack Unveil 2026 Pre-Season Schedule - Owen Sound Attack
- Trip to Newfoundland Headlines 2026 Saginaw Spirit Preseason Schedule - Saginaw Spirit
- IceDogs Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Niagara IceDogs
- Petes Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule - OHL
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- Brampton Steelheads Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Brampton Steelheads
- Erie Otters to Play Five Exhibition Games Ahead of 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League Season - Erie Otters
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2026-27 Pre-Season Schedule - Kitchener Rangers
- Ottawa 67's Reveal 2026-27 Exhibition Schedule - Ottawa 67's
- Petes Sign Goaltender Owen Nelson to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Peterborough Petes
- Defenseman Gordei Khotkov Signs Scholarship and Development Agreement in Saginaw - Saginaw Spirit
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