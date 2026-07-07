OHL Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today released its 2026 preseason schedule, a 53-game slate running from Aug. 28 through Sept. 13 that will see all 20 member clubs tune up for the regular season with a mix of division rivalries, community showcases and rare cross-league matchups.

The London Knights and Saginaw Spirit headline interleague action, with the former travelling west to face the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League in a home-and-home set at Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Sept. 4 and 5 - a first-of-its-kind trip to Vancouver Island for the Knights' preseason slate.

Meanwhile, the Spirit will head east for a three-game set against the Newfoundland Regiment of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, with stops across the province at Gander's Steele Community Centre (Aug. 28), Grand Falls-Windsor's Windsor Stadium (Aug. 29) and the Corner Brook Civic Centre (Aug. 31).

Rounding out the QMJHL crossover, the Sudbury Wolves will take-on the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Sept. 2 at McIntyre Arena in Timmins, Ont.

Both the Barrie Colts and Kitchener Rangers will host multiple games in their respective venues, with the Colts, Brantford Bulldogs, Oshawa Generals and Owen Sound Attack all playing games at Sadlon Arena on Aug. 29-30. The Rangers will host the Erie Otters, Oshawa Generals and Saginaw Spirit for a quartet of action over Labour Day weekend.

In total, 16 games will be played at non-OHL venues, part of the League's continued effort to bring exhibition hockey to communities across Ontario and beyond. Notable community stops include King City, Timmins, Watford, Arnprior, Cornwall, Fort Erie, Leamington, LaSalle, Elmira and Stouffville.

On the ice, the Saginaw Spirit will play the most exhibition games of any club with seven, while seven teams - the Barrie Colts, Brantford Bulldogs, London Knights, Niagara IceDogs, Oshawa Generals, Owen Sound Attack and Sudbury Wolves - are slated for six games apiece.

2026 OHL Preseason Schedule

Friday, August 28th

Saginaw at Newfoundland (QMJHL), 7:00pm NT/5:30pm ET (Steele Community Centre, Gander, NL)

Peterborough at Guelph, 7:00pm

Erie at London, 7:00pm

Saturday, August 29th

Oshawa vs. Owen Sound, 1:00pm (Sadlon Arena, Barrie)

Saginaw at Newfoundland (QMJHL), 4:00pm NT/2:30pm ET (Windsor Stadium, Grandfalls-Windsor, NL)

Erie vs. London, 4:00pm (East Lambton Community Centre, Watford)

Brantford at Barrie, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 30th

Oshawa vs. Brantford, 12:30pm (Sadlon Arena, Barrie)

Ottawa at Kingston, 2:00pm

Sarnia at Kitchener, 2:00pm

North Bay at Brampton, 4:00pm

Sault Ste. Marie at Windsor, 4:05pm

Owen Sound at Barrie, 7:00pm

Monday, August 31st

Barrie vs. Sudbury, 6:30pm (Zancor Centre, King City)

Saginaw at Newfoundland (QMJHL), 7:00pm NT/5:30pm ET (Corner Brook Civic Centre, Corner Brook, NL)

Wednesday, September 2nd

Brantford at Guelph, 6:30pm

North Bay at Owen Sound, 7:00pm

Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) vs. Sudbury, 7:00pm (McIntyre Arena, Timmins)

Thursday, September 3rd

Oshawa at Niagara, 7:00pm

Sarnia at Peterborough, 7:00pm

Friday, September 4th

Niagara at Brantford, 7:00pm

Brampton at Guelph, 7:00pm

Oshawa at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Kingston vs. Ottawa, 7:00pm (Cornwall Civic Complex)

London at Victoria (WHL), 7:05pm PT/10:05pm ET (Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria, BC)

Sudbury at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Saturday, September 5th

Barrie at Owen Sound, 2:00pm

Guelph at Brampton, 4:00pm

Peterborough vs. Ottawa, 4:00pm (Bert Hall Arena, Arnprior)

Erie vs. Saginaw, 4:00pm (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)

Windsor at Sault Ste. Marie, 4:00pm

London at Victoria (WHL), 4:05pm PT/7:05pm PT (Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria, BC)

Flint at Sarnia, 7:05pm

Sunday, September 6th

Erie at Kitchener, 2:00pm

Brantford at Niagara, 2:00pm

Sudbury at North Bay, 2:00pm

Oshawa vs. Saginaw, 6:00pm (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)

Monday, September 7th

Saginaw vs. Kitchener, 2:00pm (Woolwich Memorial Centre, Elmira)

Thursday, September 10th

Sarnia at London, 7:00pm

Brampton at Owen Sound, 7:00pm

Friday, September 11th

Barrie at Brampton, 7:00pm

Guelph at Brantford, 7:00pm

Niagara vs. Erie, 7:00pm (Fort Erie Rec. Complex)

Windsor vs. Flint, 7:00pm (Leamington Community Centre)

Sault Ste. Marie at Sudbury, 7:05pm

London at Sarnia, 7:05pm

Saturday, September 12th

Owen Sound at North Bay, 4:00pm

Niagara at Peterborough, 7:00pm (Miskin Law Community Complex, Peterborough)*

Flint vs. Windsor, 7:00pm (Vollmer Complex, LaSalle)

Kitchener at Barrie, 7:30pm

Sunday, September 13th

Saginaw at Sault Ste. Marie, 2:07pm

Kingston vs. Sudbury, 4:00pm (Stouffville Arena)

Niagara at Oshawa, 4:05pm

*- subject to change







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.