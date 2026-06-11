Frontwave Arena's FPHL Franchise Names Craig Carlyle Head Coach

Published on June 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

San Diego News Release







OCEANSIDE, Calif. - Frontwave Arena's Federal Prospects Hockey League franchise announced today that Craig Carlyle has been named the team's first head coach.

Carlyle brings decades of experience in hockey operations, scouting and player development as the organization prepares for its inaugural season in Oceanside.

"We are excited to welcome Craig as the first head coach in franchise history," said Parker Moskal, managing executive of Frontwave Arena's FPHL franchise. "His hockey knowledge, leadership and experience building successful programs make him the right person to lead our team. Just as important, he understands Southern California and the opportunity to continue growing the game throughout the region."

A lifelong student of the game, Carlyle has spent his career immersed in hockey through coaching, scouting and player development roles at both the amateur and professional levels. His experience identifying talent, developing players and building hockey operations programs will be instrumental as the franchise assembles its inaugural roster and establishes its culture.

Carlyle also brings deep hockey roots to the organization. He is the son of Randy Carlyle, the former NHL defenseman, Norris Trophy winner and Stanley Cup-winning head coach. Randy Carlyle will support the organization as assistant coach and assistant general manager on a volunteer basis, providing additional leadership and hockey expertise as the franchise prepares for its first season.

Together, the Carlyles bring more than a half-century of hockey experience to Oceanside and a shared commitment to developing players, building a competitive organization and growing the game throughout Southern California.

"San Diego has become a great hockey market, and I'm honored to be part of bringing professional hockey to Oceanside," Craig Carlyle said. "There is tremendous excitement surrounding this franchise, and I look forward to building a competitive team that our fans can be proud to support."

The hiring marks another milestone for the expansion franchise as it prepares to begin play at Frontwave Arena.

"Over the past month, I've spent a lot of time in the community, and everywhere I go people want to talk about hockey," said Chasen Eddow, Frontwave Arena's director of community relations. "The two questions we hear most often are, 'What's the team name?' and 'Who's going to be the coach?' Today, we're excited to say we've answered one of those questions. Craig's experience, hockey pedigree and connection to Southern California make him an outstanding fit for our organization and community."

Additional announcements regarding the team's name, roster and inaugural season will be made in the coming months.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

Frontwave Arena's FPHL Franchise Names Craig Carlyle Head Coach - San Diego

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