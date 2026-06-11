Paulo Coco to Serve as First Head Coach of LOVB Miami

Published on June 11, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Miami News Release







MIAMI, Fla. - League One Volleyball (LOVB) has announced that Paulo Coco will serve as the first head coach in LOVB Miami history.

Coco, 59, has led LOVB Atlanta for the last two seasons. In 2025, he earned Coach of the Year honors after Atlanta posted the league's best record at 13-3, and the club finished second in the 2026 regular season standings. Atlanta's two-year regular season record of 24-12 under Coco is best in the league.

"'I'm incredibly excited to join LOVB Miami! " Coco said regarding his move south. "Miami's diversity, culture and passion for sports make it a special place, and I can't wait to connect with the community. I'm honored to represent this city and help build a team that Miami can be proud of."

A renowned teacher on the international stage, Coco continues to serve as assistant coach for the Brazilian National Team, a role he's held since 2003. He helped Brazil win gold at the Beijing and London Olympics as well as silver in Tokyo. He has also won three World Championship silver medals and two bronze medals with the squad, in addition to 17 medals during Volleyball Nations League/World Grand Prix action.

Prior to joining LOVB, Coco had led some of the biggest clubs in Brazil, winning league titles in 2017/18 and 2022/23 as Dentil/Praia Clube's head coach. His squads also won two South American Club Championships and took four silver medals in the competition.

Coco's coaching career began in 1996 when he served as assistant for the men's squad Banespa/São Paulo before taking various roles in the Brazilian women's game. He spent the 2006/07 and 2007/08 seasons with Spain's CAV Murcia 2005 and returned to Brazil in 2008.

Before moving to the sidelines, Coco played professionally for 10 seasons, winning four Superliga titles, five South American Club Championships and two Club World Championship silver medals, all with Banespa/São Paulo.

LOVB Miami is one of four expansion teams that will join LOVB Pro for the 2026/27 season. They'll join Atlanta, Madison, Nebraska and fellow newcomer LOVB Minnesota in the league's Eastern Conference.

An announcement regarding LOVB Atlanta's head coaching position will be made in the coming month.







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