LOVB Miami Volleyball Unveils Roster Full of Global Talent

Published on July 17, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Miami News Release







MIAMI, Fla. - The inaugural LOVB Miami Volleyball roster was announced Wednesday, and it brings the international flair that Miami is known for. The league's most diverse team, eight of Miami's announced 13 athletes hail from overseas, and eight different countries are represented on the roster.

Nine athletes have senior national team experience, including both setters, Raquel Lázaro Castellanos and Argentina Ung. Lázaro Castellanos has been on the Spanish National Team since 2018 and set the program to bronze in the 2021 European Golden League. Ung, meanwhile, leads the Mexican National Team's offense, winning MVP and Best Setter at the 2023 NORCECA Challenger Cup. Libero Miiku Iwasawa has been part of Japan's national team since 2023, winning bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships and making the 2025 World Championships roster.

Outside hitters McKenzie Adams, Helena Wenk and Uxue Guereca also bring a wealth of international experience to the squad. Adams, LOVB's Outside Hitter of the Year in 2025, has trained with the U.S. National Team in addition to pacing LOVB Atlanta to the best regular season record over the last two years. Wenk, meanwhile, is a budding star with Brazil, winning both VNL silver and World Championship bronze in 2025. Michelle Ohwobete, the 2023 Big West Player of the Year and four-time all-conference honoree, rounds out Miami's outside hitter core.

Serbian opposite Tara Taubner will also be a threat on the pins for Miami; she's competed for Serbia during this year's VNL and long been part of the country's age group national squads. Fellow opposite Khat Bell will bring energy and a championship mindset; the Texas alumna helped LOVB Austin claim the first two league titles.

In the middle, Candelaria Herrera and Britte Stuut will pace Miami's efforts. Herrera, an Olympian in 2020 with Argentina, has played with LOVB Nebraska during the league's first two seasons, and Stuut has competed for the Netherlands' senior squad since 2022. LOVB veterans Annayka Legros and Jess Robinson return for a second year with the league, Legros coming from Madison and Robinson from Atlanta.

Paulo Coco, longtime Brazilian National Team assistant and 2025 LOVB Coach of the Year, will lead LOVB Miami in 2026/27. More details about Miami's inaugural season, including the schedule, will be unveiled later this year.

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