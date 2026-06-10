BIG3 & BET Announce New Broadcast Partnership for the 2026 Season

Published on June 10, 2026 under BIG3 (BIG3) News Release







Los Angeles, CA - The BIG3, the premier global 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, today announced a new broadcast partnership with BET that will bring 21 hours of BIG3 basketball programming to fans nationwide during the 2026 season.

Under the agreement, BET will re-air BIG3 games in primetime on Monday nights from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm EST/PST starting June 22, giving fans another opportunity to watch the league's biggest matchups throughout the summer.

The package will feature regular-season matchups, playoff games, the league championship, celebrity games, and All-Star programming. The partnership also marks the first time BIG3 games will air in weekday primetime since Season 2, creating a new destination for fans during the summer.

"BET is a natural partner for BIG3 because they understand the intersection of sports, entertainment, and culture better than anyone," said BIG3 Co-Founder & CEO Ice Cube. "Our fans want more ways to engage with the league beyond live games, and this partnership gives them exactly that. Monday night primetime on BET helps us expand our reach and keep the momentum going all summer long."

"BIG3 has built something truly special at the crossroads of sports, entertainment, and culture, making this partnership a natural fit for BET," said Louis Carr, President of BET. "Our audiences are passionate about basketball and the stories, personalities, and communities that surround it. By bringing BIG3 to BET primetime, we're creating another destination for fans to experience the excitement of the league while continuing our commitment to celebrating the culture that drives the game forward."

In addition to airing BIG3 content, BET will support the partnership with promotional efforts across its network platforms. Following live broadcasts on CBS, the Monday night re-airs will give fans another opportunity to engage with the league throughout the summer.

The announcement comes as BIG3 prepares for its highly anticipated ninth season, which tips off on June 20 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles (Inglewood) before traveling to cities across the country throughout the summer.

BIG3 has carved out a unique lane at the intersection of basketball, entertainment, and culture - featuring Hall of Famers, former NBA and college basketball stars, and the most competitive 3-on-3 basketball in the world.







BIG3 Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.