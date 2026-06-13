Texas Tech Star NiJaree Canady Signs Pro Contract with Texas Volts

Published on June 12, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The Texas Volts have signed pitcher NiJaree Canady to her first pro contract following the conclusion of her storied collegiate career at Texas Tech.

"We're pleased to welcome NiJa Canady to the AUSL and look forward to seeing her compete with the Texas Volts this season," AUSL shared.

Canady was selected second overall in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft, and now heads to the professional ranks after another dominant season in the circle. The senior right-hander went 29-7 with a 1.87 ERA, 253 strikeouts and two saves across 190.2 innings pitched while leading Texas Tech to a program-record 61 victories.

Canady's final collegiate season ended in Oklahoma City, where the Red Raiders advanced to the Women's College World Series Championship Series for the second consecutive year before finishing as national runners-up. She earned a spot on the Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team and closed her career after helping guide Texas Tech through the most successful stretch in program history.

She was a three-time NFCA First-Team All-American, named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year in 2024, and earned NFCA National Pitcher of the Year honors in 2024 and 2025.

Canady leaves the collegiate game as one of the most accomplished pitchers of the last decade, and will now remain on Texas soil as she transitions to the professional stage of her career.

The Volts continue the season on June 13 in Durham, North Carolina, where they will face the Carolina Blaze in a two-game series. The team will make its home debut on June 18. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 12, 2026

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