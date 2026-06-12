Offense Explodes Early in AUSL's Second Season

Published on June 12, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The Athletes Unlimited Softball League's second season is off to a flying start, and softballs have been flying all over - and out - of stadiums across the league.

Is it the weather, wind or just the hitters being ahead of the pitchers in the early going? It could be a combination of all those things.

The wind was certainly blowing across the plain in Edmond, Oklahoma, this week, where the Oklahoma City Spark took two of three from the Texas Volts. The Spark crushed six home runs during the series, including four in the first game, a 13-5 run-rule victory over the Volts.

But there could be more sophisticated factors fueling the early offensive sparks.

"I'm only speaking on our behalf; other teams do different things," said Spark coach Amber Flores after a series-ending 5-4 victory over the Volts on Thursday. "But I think the biggest thing is, No. 1, our experience. If you look up and down the lineup, we have experience.

"But I also think technology helps - and data. All those things help."

Volts coach Ricci Woodward echoed Flores' opinion on data and analytics.

"Yeah, technology," Woodard said. "I think that's some of it. And you've just got a lot of great hitters. The fun part of AUSL is that it is tough to pitch in this league. It's fun to watch. As the league starts to grow and we get six more weeks into this, it's going to be tough to get people out."

Scouting reports, video and advanced metrics all help hitters get a handle on pitchers. It remains to be seen whether pitchers can use that same technology to balance the scales as the season progresses.

The six AUSL teams opened with three-game series.

Here are some of the offensive numbers:

Over the nine games, the teams combined for 99 runs.

There have been 16 home runs hit, six by the Spark and four by the Volts. Those all came in the first two games of the series at Tom Heath Field in Edmond, where hot and windy conditions turned the ballpark into a launching pad.

The overall league slugging percentage is .440, with the Spark leading the way at .537 and the Volts at .513.

Winning teams have put up double-digit scoring numbers in three games, and the Bandits and Talons played a thrilling 9-8 game to end play on Thursday, with the Talons getting the decision and a series sweep.

The overall league ERA is 4.42, with pitchers having given up 123 hits in 112.1 innings pitched. The Volts, Spark and Blaze all have ERAs over 5.00.

After a travel day on Friday, all teams return to action on Saturday, giving pitchers a chance to rest their weary arms.

Take me back to Chicago

With AUSL expanding from four to six teams for 2026, each of the original four teams lost players in the expansion draft. The Chicago Bandits will return to Rosemont, where they played their home games last season. The visiting team will be the Spark, who feature ex-Bandits Bubba Nickles-Camarena, Delanie Wisz and Sydney McKinney (the 2025 batting champion who is currently on the temporary inactive list as she finishes up commitments in the Japan Diamond League).

The Bandits enjoyed an outstanding 2025, advancing to the Championship Series before falling to the Talons.

Nickles-Camarena is looking forward to coming back to Chicago.

"Yes, absolutely," she said. "I just love all the girls on that team, and I'm excited to represent the Spark and just be on that stage because it's an iconic field. Just being around those fans again is going to be really cool."

Regional rivalry brewing

Baseball has its storied rivalries. Think Cubs-Cardinals, Yankees-Red Sox and Dodgers-Giants.

The two teams closest to each other geographically in the AUSL are the Oklahoma City Spark and the Texas Volts. Could an I-35 rivalry be brewing?

"Absolutely," Flores said. "I think the Volts are an incredible team, loaded with talent - young, really young. I think this is going to be a great rivalry for a long time coming, and we're looking forward to it."

Bruce Miles has covered sports in the Chicago area for 47 years, including baseball, hockey, football and Athletes Unlimited Softball League. He covered the Chicago Cubs in their historic run to the World Series title in 2016. He has written stories for Athletes Unlimited since 2020.

Follow Bruce on Bluesky @brucemiles2112.bsky.social and on X @brucemiles2112







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.