AUSL Schedule Updates: Carolina vs. Texas, OKC vs. Chicago

Published on June 12, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Two Athletes Unlimited Softball League games have been updated due to team travel issues.

The game between the Carolina Blaze and the Texas Volts in Durham, North Carolina, scheduled for Saturday, June 13 at 12 p.m. ET, has been moved to Sunday, June 14 at 12 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

The June 14 game between the Oklahoma City Spark and the Chicago Bandits in Rosemont, Illinois, has been moved to a 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT start and will air on ESPN2.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 12, 2026

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