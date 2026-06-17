Houston Gamblers Wide Receiver Kaden Davis Signs with Chicago Bears

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers today announced that wide receiver Kaden Davis (6-0, 181, NW Missouri State) has signed an NFL contract with the Chicago Bears. Davis is among the first group of UFL players to earn an NFL opportunity as the UFL's 2026 offseason signing period officially opened on Monday, June 15

Davis joined the Gamblers during week six of the 2026 season as an all purpose player. In five games played as a kick returner, Davis ranked second on the team with 275 yards on 10 returns with a long of 32 yards. On special teams coverage, he added 4 tackles. As a receiver he recorded 4 receptions for 32 yards.

A Ellsworth, Kansas native, Davis began his professional career as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2022 before making his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. He made his mark as a dynamic playmaker on special teams by averaging 33.8 yards per kickoff return and garnered national attention during the 2025 preseason when he caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Shedeur Sanders in a single game.

The Houston Gamblers retain the rights to Davis should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.