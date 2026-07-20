How the Columbus Aviators Took Flight

Published on July 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - 2026 marked the inaugural season of the Columbus Aviators.

On Oct. 7, 2025, the UFL announced Columbus as one of its three expansion franchises. The Aviators were born that October, and just two months later, they had the leader who would guide the franchise into its first season.

UFL co-owner Mike Repole and league executives were determined to give Columbus an identity rooted in the city's rich football tradition. Located in the shadow of Ohio State University, one of the sport's most recognizable programs, Columbus was a natural home for professional spring football.

On Dec. 17, 2025, UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon announced Ohio native Ted Ginn Jr. as the first head coach in franchise history. A three-time All-American at Ohio State, Ginn returned home after a decorated 14-year NFL career to begin the next chapter of his football journey.

"Ted Ginn Jr. represents everything that is great about football in the Buckeye State," Brandon said. "A proven winner, Ted combines a winning performance on the field and a deep knowledge of the game with tremendous pride for his home state. We look forward to Ted not only building the foundation of the Columbus Aviators, but also writing a new chapter in the history of Ohio football."

Ginn embraced the opportunity from the moment it was presented.

"Today marks a new milestone in my football journey," Ginn said. "When I heard that the United Football League was going to have a football team in Columbus, I wanted to be a part of creating a new winning tradition in this city that is such an important part of my life. I can't wait to start building this team, and I ask football fans throughout the state to join the Aviators as they take flight."

To help build the foundation, Ginn assembled an experienced coaching staff, hiring former NFL head coach Todd Haley as offensive coordinator and former NFL cornerback Captain Munnerlyn as defensive coordinator.

The Aviators called Historic Crew Stadium home, a venue that already held a special place in Ginn's heart. He even recalled his high school state championship there years before returning as the city's first professional football head coach.

Columbus embraced its new team immediately. More than 14,000 fans packed Historic Crew Stadium in Week Two to witness the franchise's home debut and welcome one of Ohio's own back to the sidelines.

The start, however, was anything but smooth. The Aviators entered Week Four still searching for their first victory and were tasked with facing the league's hottest team, the undefeated Dallas Renegades. While many expected Dallas to roll, Ginn's squad had other plans.

Columbus pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season, earning the first victory in franchise history. The celebration featured an emotional locker room speech from Ginn and the first Gatorade bath of his coaching career.

The blueprint for the win was simple: dominate the ground game. The Aviators rushed for more than 200 yards, highlighted by an incredible 18-play, 97-yard touchdown drive that consumed nearly 10 minutes of the second-half clock. From that point forward, Columbus established its identity, they were going to run the football, wear defenses down, and control the game.

Ironically, the play most remembered from that victory came through the air. Wide receiver Keke Chism produced one of the greatest catches of the 2026 season, twisting his body while juggling the football before securing it at the pylon for a spectacular 20-yard touchdown. The highlight quickly became one of the league's most replayed moments.

The rushing attack remained the team's calling card throughout the season. Columbus finished second in the UFL with 130 rushing yards per game behind a three-headed backfield featuring John Lovett (sixth in rushing), Toa Taua (seventh), and ZaQuandre White (11th).

Another unforgettable chapter came in Week Nine. With the Aviators turning to Jalen Morton for his first start of the season, Columbus welcomed a Birmingham Stallions team fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive. Morton delivered one of the most memorable individual performances of the year.

He accounted for 309 total yards and four touchdowns in a thrilling 36-29 victory. After engineering a remarkable 91-yard game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, DJ Miller Jr. sealed the win with a game-winning pick-six in the closing moments. Many around the league still consider it both the game and individual performance of the season.

Following the regular season, linebacker Tony Fields II and defensive back DJ Miller Jr. were named All-UFL selections.

Fields established himself as one of the league's top linebackers, tying for second with 77 total tackles while adding 39 solo stops and five tackles for loss. Miller emerged as one of the UFL's premier defensive playmakers, finishing among the league leaders in both interceptions and passes defended.

Fields' breakout season also earned him an NFL opportunity, signing with the Chicago Bears following the season.

The Aviators didn't finish with the record they envisioned in their inaugural campaign, but Year One provided plenty of reasons for optimism. Between the emergence of Ted Ginn Jr. as a head coach, a bruising rushing identity, unforgettable highlight-reel moments, and a passionate Columbus fanbase, the foundation has been laid for an exciting future.







United Football League Stories from July 20, 2026

How the Columbus Aviators Took Flight - Columbus Aviators

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