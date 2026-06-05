United Football League Announces Finalists for 2026 Most Valuable Player Award

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced the four finalists for the 2026 UFL Most Valuable Player Award. The award recognizes the UFL's most impactful player during the league's 10-week regular season.

The finalists consist of two defensive and two offensive players, including edge Cam Gill (Louisville Kings), QB Jack Plummer (Orlando Storm), edge Derick Roberson (DC Defenders), and QB Jordan Ta'amu (DC Defenders). The finalists were selected through a panel of media members, broadcast partners, and coaches and team football personnel from all eight teams. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season.

The 2026 MVP finalists represent excellence on both sides of the football, with two quarterbacks and two edge standouts earning recognition after leading their respective teams to successful regular-season campaigns and postseason appearances.

CAM GILL | EDGE | LOUISVILLE KINGS

Cam Gill emerged as the defensive centerpiece of the Louisville Kings in their inaugural year, consistently disrupting opposing offenses with elite pass-rushing production and game-changing plays. During his historic season, Gill had three multi-sack games on his way to setting a new UFL single-season record with 10.0 sacks that equated to -71 yards and also added a league-leading 12 tackles for loss equaling -70 yards. Consistently creating negative plays for opposing offenses to overcome, Gill also added 39 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery on the year. Gill's contributions aided in Kings turnaround and helped solidify their spot in the postseason.

JACK PLUMMER | QUARTERBACK | ORLANDO STORM

Jack Plummer led the UFL's most productive passing attack and emerged as one of the league's premier quarterbacks, powering the Storm to an 8-2 record and the UFL's No. 1 overall playoff seed. He finished the regular season first in the UFL with 2,188 passing yards, 195 completions on 300 attempts for a 65.0% completion percentage, while throwing 17 touchdown passes against just 1 interception. Plummer also added 189 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns, including a long of 71 yards, giving him 20 total touchdowns and a league-leading 2,377 total offensive yards. His outstanding campaign also earned him Week 8 UFL Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive honors.

DERICK ROBERSON | DEFENSIVE END | DC DEFENDERS

Appearing in nine games, Roberson anchored one of the UFL's top defensive units, consistently disrupting opposing offenses throughout the season. He completed the 2026 regular season finishing third in sacks with 7.0 for -62 yards, and tied for fourth in tackles for loss with 9 for -67 yards. Roberson also finished fifth on the Defenders with 40 tackles, including four games with 5+ tackles, while adding 2 forced fumbles, and a pass breakup. His relentless motor set the tone for DC's defense throughout the year and anchored one of the league's most disruptive units.

JORDAN TA'AMU | QUARTERBACK | DC DEFENDERS

Ta'amu once again proved to be the heartbeat of the DC Defenders and one of the UFL's premier quarterbacks, guiding the Defenders' offense with his playmaking ability and veteran leadership. Despite his season being cut short due to a knee injury in Week 8, Ta'amu finished third in passing yards and passing touchdowns, throwing for 1,515 yards and 14 touchdowns on 109 of 177 passes for a 61.6%. He also added 196 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns. During the year, Ta'amu earned UFL Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive honors twice in back-to-back weeks (Week 4 and 5).

The winner of the 2026 UFL Most Valuable Player Award will be announced on Friday, June 12, as part of the UFL Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners celebration leading into the United Bowl, which will be played on Saturday, June 13, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Tickets for this weekend's playoff matches and the United Bowl can be purchased by visiting theufl.com.







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