UFL's Player-To-Coach Communication Tech Is Changing the Game

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - In the UFL, innovation isn't just a buzzword, it's built into the helmets.

This season, up to 16 players per team are equipped with in-helmet communication systems, allowing real-time access between coaches and players across the field. In college football and the NFL, that communication is limited almost exclusively to the quarterback.

This league's decision to expand the system was driven directly by feedback from those on the field.

"Brad Campbell, our VP of Football Technology had a lot of feedback from coaching staff during the 2025 season about how impactful coach-to-player communication is for our league," said UFL SVP of Media and Innovation Scott Harniman. "Once we looked at how increasing the number of in-helmet receivers could improve the tempo and level of play, it became an easy decision for 2026."

We sat down and spoke with St. Louis Battlehawks offensive coordinator AJ Smith to break down how this technology is reshaping the game.

Smith, a longtime figure in spring football dating back to his time with the Houston Roughnecks in 2020, has quickly built a reputation as one of the league's more aggressive and creative play-callers. Now working under head coach Ricky Proehl in St. Louis, he's fully embracing the edge this system provides.

This year, the UFL expanded helmet communication from 10 players to 16, giving Smith direct access to eight offensive players at all times, including his quarterback and an entire group of skill players.

For Smith, that access is the defining difference.

"Being able to talk to the skill players, that's the biggest differentiator. In college and the NFL, it's really just the quarterback. Here, the receivers hear everything too."

With that, the Battlehawks offense operates at a completely different tempo.

"I can see the defense and just go, 'Hey, let's go Y-option, yacht motion right now.' I'm calling it off the dome, and everyone hears it instantly. I am able to coach them through each play. We can line up and I can get the best call in."

The result? A true no-huddle system with constant adjustments happening in real time, something that simply wasn't possible before.

"Before, if a sub came in, it ruined your whole operation. Now, that is never the issue. It's awesome."

While defenses are also equipped with communication technology, Smith believes the advantage still leans heavily toward the offense.

"Defense is always reacting, meanwhile we're trying to set the tone. Being able to see it and adjust makes it hard for them to disguise anything."

Looking ahead, Smith believes this level of connectivity is only the beginning.

"It's like going to war, everyone has a headset in their helmet."

As the UFL continues to push boundaries, its commitment to innovation is becoming one of its defining traits, offering a glimpse into what the future of football could look like.







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