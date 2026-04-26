Orlando Storm's Late-Game Comeback Falls Short, Suffers First Loss of the Season

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ORLANDO, FL - A tale of two halves defined this one. St. Louis dominated early, building a 25-0 cushion, and held on late as Orlando's furious comeback came up short.This marked the first-ever matchup between former colleagues Anthony Becht and Ricky Proehl, and early on, it was all Proehl.

After a late hit led to an ejection, Elijhah Badger responded with authority with three catches on the drive, including a four-yard touchdown to get the Storm on the board. The defense followed with a stop, and special teams flipped the game. Konner Fox blocked the punt, setting Orlando up at the one, and Elijah Dotson finished it off. Just like that, it was a game. A 14-point third quarter brought the crowd to life.

But the comeback stalled at key moments. Michael Lantz missed from 56 yards, keeping it an 11-point deficit. Orlando's defense continued to give them chances, but time became the enemy. A long 7:03 drive ended in just a 32-yard field goal with under nine minutes left. The Storm converted their first 4th-and-12 of the season by any UFL team as Jack Plummer found Sam Wiglusz, but the Storm couldn't finish the job.

Facing 4th-and-13 with the game on the line, Orlando came up short. St. Louis slammed the door. The Orlando Storm went just 3-of-14 on third down, and their sluggish first half told the story.

The Orlando Storm will look to bounce back, remaining home to face the Birmingham Stallions for the second time this season on Sunday, May 3, at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

Player Notes:

Amani Bledsoe, in his first game with the Orlando Storm after being traded from the Birmingham Stallions, came down with the first of two interceptions by the Storm defense

Nate Meadors corralled the second interception of the game, marking his first of the season. Meadors finished the night with five tackles and a pass breakup

Pheldarius Payne, late in the third quarter, recorded his first sack of the season, marking one of two sacks by the Storm defense. Payne also appeared at fullback during the Storm's 1-yard touchdown run by Elijah Dotson

Dotson recorded his first touchdown of the season from one yard out, coming right after a Storm blocked punt

Darrien Butler's eight total tackles, Chris Garrett's six, and Isaiah Buggs' six marked season-highs for each player

Team Notes:

The Orlando Storm were held scoreless for the first 37:14 of play, their longest drought without a score this season, scoring their first touchdown of the game with an Elijhah Badger 4-yard fade route.

Konner Fox's blocked punt marked the first blocked punt for the Storm this season, pinning the ball to the 1-yard line

By: Ethan Berch







United Football League Stories from April 25, 2026

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