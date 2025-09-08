San Diego Wave FC Falls 3-0 to Houston Dash on Alex Morgan Jersey Retirement Night

Published on September 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (8-5-6, 30 points) fell 3-0 to Houston Dash (6-8-5, 23 points) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night in front of a celebratory crowd honoring forward Alex Morgan and her historic career. Despite controlling 68% possession and registering 19 shots, the Wave were unable to find the back of the net.

San Diego nearly struck first in the third minute when Kenza Dali delivered a corner kick to the head of Trinity Armstrong. Armstrong's effort was on target, but Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell reacted quickly with a one-handed save to keep the match scoreless.

Houston broke through in the 17th minute after working in tight spaces in the attacking third. Clarissa Larisey took a clean touch and slotted her shot into the back of the net to give the Dash a 1-0 advantage.

Right before halftime, Houston doubled their lead. Larisey delivered a cross into the box that found Yazmeen Ryan, who finished first time to make it 2-0 at the break.

The Dash sealed the match in the 77th minute when a lofted ball into the area was met by Messiah Bright, who volleyed home to extend the lead to 3-0.

Despite outshooting Houston 19-9 and controlling the majority of possession, the Wave were unable to break through as Campbell and the Dash defense secured the clean sheet.

Next Match: San Diego Wave FC will play at home on Friday, Sept. 12 against Gotham FC at 7:30 p.m. PT. Tickets for the match can be purchased here

Notes:

Defender Daniela Arias made her NWSL debut in tonight's match.

Scoring Summary:

HOU - Larisey (1) (van Zanten, 1) 17'

HOU - Ryan (3) (Larisey, 1) 45'

HOU - Bright (2) (Graham, 3) 77'

Misconduct Summary:

HOU - Patterson (Caution) 51'

SD - Armstrong (Caution) 79'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan, D Morroni (Arias 84'), D Armstrong, D Wesley, D Lundkvist, M Fazer (Ascanio HT), M McCaskill (Corley 75'), M Dali, F Cascarino, F Leon (Dudinha 63'), F Robbe (Carusa 84')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D McMahon, D Harrison, M Fusco

Houston Dash: GK Campbell, D Chapman, D Nielsen, D Jacobs, D Patterson, M Graham (Gareis 84'), M Colaprico, M van Zanten (Alozie 67'), M Sheehan (Puntigam 67'), F Ryan, F Laris-ey (Bright 53')

Subs not used: GK Smith, GK Lind, D Westphal, M Duljan,

Stats Summary: SD / HOU

Shots: 19 / 9

Shots on Target: 5 / 5

Corners: 13 / 6

Fouls: 7 / 7

Offsides: 3 / 0

Saves: 4 / 5

Possession: 68% / 32%







