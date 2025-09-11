Support National Diaper Need Awareness Week with Racing Captain Arin Wright

Published on September 11, 2025

Racing Louisville FC defender and captain Arin Wright

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Racing Louisville FC defender and captain Arin Wright(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Racing Louisville FC defender and captain Arin Wright is leading a diaper drive in conjunction with National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

To kick it off, Ten20 Craft Brewery (1020 E. Washington St.) will host a watch party for Racing's game at the Seattle Reign at 8 p.m. on Sunday, including appearances from select Racing players. Ten20 will stay open late for the game.

Then, Wright and Racing teammate Kayla Fischer will be on hand for a meet and greet at the Louisville City FC home game versus the Las Vegas Lights Sept. 20 on the Lynn Family Stadium concourse, collecting donations.

Additionally, fans can drop off diapers at the Lynn Family Stadium Team Store (350 Adams St.), from Sept. 15 through Sept. 20

"Becoming a mother opened my eyes to many things, not only for myself but for the communities that I was living in. When they say it takes a village to raise a child, it truly does," Wright said. "Diapers are a basic need for infants and toddlers. Every child deserves to have a healthy and strong beginning to a beautiful life and families shouldn't have to choose between putting food on the table and providing diapers for their kids."

Fans who donate diapers will receive a free ticket to Racing's Sept. 27 home game against Angel City FC. They'll also be entered into a raffle to win tickets to the Lynn Family Stadium Premium Club for the game, a Tasman Racing-branded backpack and other prizes.

Wright's drive will benefit New Hope Services, a Jeffersonville, Ind.-based nonprofit that works to empower individuals, support families and develop affordable housing. The organization started in 1958 as a parental support group for families of children with developmental disabilities. Since then, New Hope has grown to support a variety of needs throughout the community.

National Diaper Need Awareness Week will take place Sept. 15-21. Led by the National Diaper Bank Network, the initiative works to ensure that all babies have access to clean diapers and other basic necessities. In the United States, one in two families struggle to afford enough diapers for their children.

A native of Kentucky, Wright has a 5-year-old son, Grady. Last season, Wright led a similar drive that donated 4,065 diapers to New Hope Services.

"After having my son Grady I began volunteering in Chicago," Wright said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this passion of mine to Racing Louisville and partner with New Hope for my second annual diaper drive."

