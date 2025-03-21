Houston Dash Travel to Chicago for First Road Match of the Season

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to SeatGeek Stadium this weekend for their first road match of the season. The team will face Chicago Stars FC at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 23 and fans can stream the match live on NWSL+ or Paramount +.

WHO: Houston Dash at Chicago Stars FC

WHEN: Sunday, March 23 - 2:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV: NWSL + | Paramount +

U.S. Feed: Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli

Global Feed: Matt Pedersen and McCall Zerboni

The Dash opened the season on Friday, March 14 against the Washington Spirit. Despite a late rally, the team fell 2-1 in the home opener against the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup champions.

Houston pushed in the second half for a split of the points and pulled a goal back in the 75th minute off a cross from defender Avery Patterson. The second year outside back found Ryan Gareis inside the box at the far post. Gareis played the ball into the six-yard box and rookie midfielder Maggie Graham was well positioned to guide the ball into the back of the net.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, March 28 to host NJ/NY Gotham FC for She Shines Night. Fans can purchase an unlimited drink ticket package for $55 or a ticket to the game plus a drink voucher for $22.

