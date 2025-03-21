Kansas City Current Battle Washington Spirit in First Road Test of 2025 Regular Season

March 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (1-0-0, 3 pts., 2nd place) hit the road for the first time in 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Regular Season play this weekend. Kansas City is set to square off against a fellow 2024 NWSL semifinalist, the Washington Spirit (1-0-0, 3pts., 3rd place) in the Spirit's home opener at Audi Field on Saturday night. The contest kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call. Locally, the match will be simulcast on KMCI, 38 the Spot. Fans in Kansas City can also listen to Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko call the action on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current App in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

The Current started the 2025 campaign on a winning note last weekend, taking down the Portland Thorns 3-1 last Saturday in front of yet another sellout crowd at CPKC Stadium. 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga wasted little time opening her account for the 2025 season, putting the Current ahead in the fourth minute with a breakaway finish. Forward Michelle Cooper scored what would ultimately hold as the game-winning goal in the 24th minute with a strike from distance, and midfielder Debinha scored the Current's third and final goal of the match in the 38th minute. Kansas City's season-opening victory also featured goalkeeper Lorena's NWSL debut, and the match saw forward Haley Hopkins and midfielder Rocky Rodríguez make their respective Kansas City Current debuts. Additionally, midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo became the 12th player in NWSL history to reach 15,000 minutes played in the 27th minute of last weekend's match.

Washington was one of two other NWSL clubs to win its opening match last weekend, as the Sprit prevailed 2-1 over the Houston Dash last Friday in Houston. Forward Makenna Morris slotted home a rebound to put the Spirit ahead in the 16th minute and forward Ashley Hatch pounced on yet another rebound opportunity in the 33rd minute, finishing off a strike from fellow forward Chloe Ricketts that hit the crossbar, and fired the ball into an empty net to double Washington's advantage. Houston pulled a goal back in the 75th minute, but Washington ultimately prevailed with a one-goal victory. Prior to the start of the 2025 regular season, the Spirit took home the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup over the Orlando Pride in a rematch of the 2024 NWSL Championship. Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos curled home a free kick in the 72nd minute to level the contest, and the match went to a penalty shootout with the score knotted at 1-1. The Spirit prevailed 4-2 in the shootout, which marked the club's second trophy in club history.

Of note, Saturday's showdown between the Spirit and Current is the only NWSL matchup of the weekend between teams who won their opening contest. The Current, Spirit and Orlando Pride are the lone 1-0-0 teams in the NWSL entering Matchday 2.

TEAL TOWN DEBUT

Saturday's match will also represent a historic evening for the Current, as the team will wear its "Teal Town" kits for the first time. New for the 205 season, the club that turned Teal into one of the most iconic hues in the world of football now has a full-teal kit that is an homage to Kansas City.

The Current's new secondary kit features a full spread of teal from shoulders to socks inspired by the club, the city and the fans' passion. The vibrant teal tones and the grid of Kansas City outlined on the front of the jersey reflects the people and community that are the power behind the club. The KC Current crest is located above the players' hearts and placed on the map where CPKC Stadium is located in Kansas City, Mo. along the Missouri Riverfront. The unique design ensures that the Current are always taking Kansas City with them - even when the team is playing away from home.

2025 Teal Town replica kits are currently on sale in Unisex, Women's and Youth sizes. All player and customized kits are available at the Kansas City Current Team Store at CPKC Stadium as well as online at teamstore.kansascitycurrent.com.

KC'S HISTORIC MARCH

The Current and Spirit split their regular season meetings in 2024. Interestingly enough, both sides secured three-goal wins, with Washington earning a 4-1 victory over the Current last August at Audi Field while the Current returned the favor with a 3-0 victory at CPKC Stadium last September.

The first month of the NWSL regular season has brought about historic success for the Current. Kansas City has played five NWSL regular season matches in March and, in those matches, the Current boast a 4-1-0 record. That 80% winning percentage is the highest by any NWSL team in a single month (minimum five games played in month). The Current have won four consecutive games in the month of March, a streak that began in 2024.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha -- Debinha led the Current's offensive charge last weekend against the Thorns, recording just her second career NWSL regular season match with both a goal and an assist. She set up Chawinga's season-opening goal in the fourth minute, lifting an inch-perfect through ball that Chawinga met in stride before the forward lobbed the ball into the back of the net. In the 38th minute, a moment of individual brilliance from the Brazilian gave the Current a 3-0 advantage. Debinha herself started the Current's move by winning the ball in the attacking and playing forward Michelle Cooper through on goal down the right wing. Cooper fired a cross across Portland's penalty area that the Thorns' goalkeeper dove to collect, but the ball ricocheted to Debinha, who was in perfect position to meet the loose ball and fire it into the back of the net. Debinha was one of two NWSL players to record both a goal and an assist in their teams' opening match of the season. The goal also marked Debinha's 48th career NWSL regular season goal, which moved her into a tie with Sydney Leroux and Christen Press for eighth place on the NWSL all-time regular season scoring list.

Washington Spirit defender Rebeca Bernal -- One of Washington's major offseason signings, defender Rebeca Bernal signed a three-year contract with the Spirit after a stellar career in Liga MX Femenil with Monterrey. Bernal made her NWSL regular season debut last Friday against the Dash and anchored the Spirits' back line in the teams' 2-1 victory. She made her debut with Washington in the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup, providing a spark for the last 30 minutes of regulation as the Spirit leveled the contest against Orlando and sent the match to a penalty shootout. Bernal buried her spot kick as the Spirit emerged victorious. Cracking Bernal and the Washington defense will prove paramount if the Current are to emerge from Audi Field with a positive result.

HISTORY FOR HOPKINS

Kansas City Current forward Haley Hopkins was elected as the new president of the NWSL Players Association (NWSLPA), the NWSLPA announced Thursday morning. Hopkins takes over for Tori Huster, who is moving into a deputy executive director role alongside executive director Meghann Burke. Huster had served in the role since January 2020, and Hopkins is the fourth NWSLPA President in the organization's history.

Hopkins is the first NWSLPA President in Kansas City Current history and will be largely responsible for making governing decisions on the behalf of all NWSL players. Hopkins previously served as an NWSLPA player representative, one of two elected by each NWSL team, with the North Carolina Courage.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT: Gabrielle Robinson (SEI - Knee), Alex Pfeiffer (SEI - Knee), Bia Zaneratto (SEI - Foot), Regan Steigleder (Head), Kristen Hamilton (Knee), Elizabeth Ball (Thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: Hailie Mace (Knee), Temwa Chawinga (Thigh)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: NONE

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.