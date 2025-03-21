Washington Spirit and CVS Health Announce Expanded Multi-Year Partnership

March 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit and CVS Health announced today a historic three-year partnership renewal, solidifying CVS Health as the Official Health & Wellness Partner of the Washington Spirit. This agreement represents a multimillion-dollar investment in the club and women's sports, ranking among the most valuable deals in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). As part of the partnership, CVS Health's logo will continue to appear on the front of the Spirit's home and away kits, and CVS Health will support community programs that empower women and improve community health. This multi-year investment highlights the growing opportunity and influence of women's sports and the depth of the long-standing relationship between the Spirit and CVS Health.

"Our partnership renewal with CVS Health goes beyond a business deal - it is a validation of where our team, league and women's sports as a whole are headed," said Washington Spirit Owner Michele Kang. "When you have influential, national brands like CVS Health recognizing the trajectory of our club and wanting to be an integral part of our growth, it is a testament to the sport's increasing relevance in both business and American culture. We are incredibly proud to extend this relationship and create new opportunities for our players, fans and community."

The expanded partnership will extend beyond the pitch, enhancing the gameday experience and deepening the connection between CVS Health and Spirit fans. October 18 will mark CVS Health Day at Audi Field, featuring health-related initiatives and programming emphasizing women's health, reinforcing the importance of wellness within the Spirit community. The partnership will include in-game Field LEDs featuring the CVS Health logo and tagline message, "Healthier Happens Together" and Player Panels featuring CVS branding, which will be displayed inside and outside Audi Field. Additionally, 'Starting Eleven' and 'In-game substitutions' announcements and social content will be presented by CVS Health.

"CVS Health and the Washington Spirit share a deep commitment to improving community health," said CVS Health Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Melissa Schulman. "Under Michele's leadership, the Spirit has been an incredible partner, and we are thrilled to continue this relationship for the next three years. Together, we will create meaningful change by expanding access to health and wellness programs and providing opportunities for women and girls to thrive in sports and life."

As part of the ongoing commitment to community impact, CVS Health will also continue its Helping Hands Program, which recognizes the hardworking individuals behind the Spirit's matchday operations as well as local CVS store employees. For every Spirit home match, CVS Health will honor one Audi Field stadium employee during the pre-match ceremony, presenting them with a CVS gift card in recognition of their hard work, commitment, and customer service. In 2024, the program expanded to also recognize a local CVS store employee or manager, providing a VIP experience to thank them for their contributions and reinforcing CVS Health's dedication to supporting both the Spirit's staff and the local community. CVS will also continue sponsorship of the Congressional Soccer Match as well as the DC SCORES programming at Cardozo Middle School through the current school year.

"CVS Health has been an integral partner in our growth and success and this multi-year investment will enable us to continue to invest in our players, fans and community, and increase our impact across our region, the NWSL and women's sports," said Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "From the beginning, our partnership with CVS Health has been rooted in community impact and setting a new standard for what's possible through women's sports. Driven by our goal to bring another championship to D.C. and push women's sports forward, we are proud to continue our partnership with CVS and deliver excellence on and off the pitch."

The Washington Spirit's first home game of the season is on March 22 at Audi Field against the Kansas City Current. For the full schedule, theme night details and to buy tickets, fans can visit WashingtonSpirit.com.

