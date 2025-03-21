Racing, Heine Brothers Coffee Partner on Blend Supporting Down Syndrome of Louisville

In honor of World Down Syndrome Day, Racing Louisville FC is proud to announce that some news has been brewing: The professional soccer club has partnered with Heine Brothers Coffee on the new "Boogie Down Blend" supporting Down Syndrome of Louisville (DSL).

The medium roast coffee features notes of molasses and milk chocolate. Bags of the blend are now available in whole bean, ground or for press pots at Heine Brothers locations across Louisville. For every bag sold in March, Heine Brothers will donate $5 to support DSL.

"This has been such a fun project, bringing together two important partners to make an impact and celebrate World Down Syndrome Day in a meaningful way," said Stephanie Burdorf, Racing Louisville's community engagement manager. "We'd like to thank Heine Brothers for allowing us to use this delicious coffee as a vehicle to raise awareness and funds for our friends at DSL."

Racing Louisville is hosting a tasting event for the new blend from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, at Heine Brothers' Clifton location, 2309 Frankfort Ave. Racing player Maddie Pokorny and representatives from Heine Brothers and DSL will be in attendance. Bags of the blend will be available for purchase.

Several Racing players and DSL members worked together to select the blend after a taste test at the Heine Brothers roastery. The name is a nod to DSL's Boogie Down Crew, the dance troupe that performs around the community, encouraging healthy movement and providing an opportunity to entertain.

Racing's partnership with DSL celebrates two years this week. Together, the two sides continue to advocate for inclusion and friendship, as well as fostering new relationships between DSL personnel and Louisville's professional women's soccer team.

