Utah Royals FC Heads to San Diego for First Road Trip of 2025

March 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Herriman, Utah - Utah Royals FC (0-0-1, 1pt, 10th NWSL) head to Snapdragon Stadium for its first of two consecutive road games, looking to take its first win of the 2025 season against the San Diego Wave (0-0-1, 1pt, 9th NWSL) on Saturday night at 8:00pm MT.

The Royals enter this match following a close 1-1 draw with Bay FC in its home opener last Saturday, March 15. Utah Royals FC are looking to continue the start of its season in a positive way with its first win of the 2025 campaign and its first win against the San Diego Wave after falling short in both meetings in the 2024 season. Newly signed Canadian Bianca St-Georges made her presence known in the opener scoring URFC's only goal of the match. Captain Paige Monaghan suffered a lower leg injury in the first half against Bay FC allowing the Danish defender Janni Thomsen her minutes. Aisha Solorzano and Nuria Rábano rounded out the debutantes who logged minutes in their debut for the Royals.

The last meeting between Utah and San Diego on September 14, 2024 ended in a 2-1 loss at home. While the stat card was heavily weighted in favor of the visitors going into the locker room, scoreline (2-0), possession (60/40), and shots on goal (4/1), the Royals fared well in the second half and were able to even things out, they will be looking to build on this heading into the match with hopes of their victory and those 3 points.

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with David James & JP Chunga :: Utah Royals FC vs. San Diego Wave | Snapdragon Stadium | 8:00 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on NWSL+ with Eric Krakauer and Kacey White :: Utah Royals FC vs San Diego Wave | Snapdragon Stadium | 8:00 p.m. MT

For the first time since their inaugural season, San Diego will be without four major stars. Alex Morgan retired in September 2024 after a legendary career on and off the field. Jaedyn Shaw and Abby Dalkemper both transferred to other NWSL teams, while Naomi Girma moved to Chelsea for a world-record transfer fee this past offseason. After a 1-1 draw in their season opener, the Wave will be looking to build on the draw and continue to develop chemistry with many new faces under new head coach Jonas Eidevall.

After Saturday night's match, Utah heads to Kansas City to take on the Current on March 29, before returning home on April 11 to take on Portland Thorns FC, an opponent that URFC remained undefeated against in the 2024 NWSL season. Kickoff for that match is set for 8:00 p.m. MT, and tickets for both matches can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

