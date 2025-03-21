How to Watch: Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current

March 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

This Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET, Rebeca Bernal and the Washington Spirit host 2024 MVP Temwa Chawinga and the Kansas City Current for the Spirit's home opener at Audi Field. Below, we break down how fans around the world can catch the match:

In the DMV:

Tickets are still available, but are moving quickly! Grab yours before they're gone. If you can't make it to Audi Field for the match, watch on ION. For most of the Washington, D.C. area, fans can find ION on:

- Xfinity: Channel 813 or 1066

- Cox: Channel 15 or 16

- Verizon: Channel 513

- DISH Network: Channel 250

Nationally:

Saturday's match will air nationally as part of ION's weekly NWSL doubleheader. Click here to find ION in your area or stream on freevee, Roku, tubu, YouTube TV and more.

Internationally:

For fans outside of the United States, the match can be watched on the following platforms:

Australia Optus

Mexico & Central America TV Azteca

Brazil Canal Goat

UK and Ireland TNT Sports

Africa ESPN Africa

Middle East Dubai TV

Netherlands ESPN Netherlands

Fans outside of the regions listed above can stream the match on NWSL+. The NWSL+ app will be available on AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, the App Store, and Google Play.

