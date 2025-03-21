Bay FC Welcomes Racing Louisville FC to PayPal Park in 2025 Home Opener

March 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

After securing a point in the season opener last week at Utah, Bay FC returns to San Jose for its 2025 home opener, presented by Sutter Health. The highly anticipated night sees Racing Louisville FC visit PayPal Park for the first time since September 2024. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on ION with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli on the call. The first 13,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bay FC rally towel.

Bay FC played well to earn a 1-1 draw last Saturday in its season opener at Utah. After going down a goal at the 12-minute mark, the club drew level before halftime. A stellar defensive performance limited Royals FC to just six touches in the penalty area, while Bay FC put the hosts on the back foot with 51 entries into the final third. Strong goalkeeping and tough luck were all that kept Bay FC for a potential winner - Taylor Huff nearly netted her first professional goal early in the match, while Karlie Lema and Dorian Bailey came close to finding the net not long after the hour mark.

The club's first goal of the 2025 campaign came off the left foot of Kiki Pickett, earning league wide praise. The 25-yard rocket was voted the league's Goal of the Week for Week One, Bay FC's third win of the weekly fan vote since the club began play last season.

Players to Watch

Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala : Oshoala scored the winner in each of last season's meetings with Louisville. The first came from the penalty spot June 29 at Lynn Family Stadium, before a 75th minute strike sealed all three points for Bay FC again September 7. Oshoala led Bay FC with seven goals in 2024.

Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears : Sears opened her sophomore season with a score in the season opener last week, finding the net after just 13 minutes against the North Carolina Courage. Sears has been in the spotlight since beginning her pro career and impressing for the U.S. Women's National Team in friendlies last fall with a goal in her first cap. The former Ohio State Buckeye finished 2024 tied for the club lead in scoring, with five goals.

From the Other Side

Louisville enters the match coming off a 1-1 draw of their own in Week 1. Sears got the club going early on, finding the net in the 13th minute off an assist from captain and defender Arin Wright. Racing generated strong chances throughout the match despite being outpossessed, with North Carolina boasting 68% of the balance for the match. Courage found an equalizer in the 69th minute, and the scoreline would hold to the final whistle.

The Kentucky club's roster enters 2025 with a lot of continuity. Louisville returns 19 players from its 2024 roster - led by Sears and fellow U.S. Internationals Taylor Flint and Savannah DeMelo, as well as Nigerian Uchenna Kanu. The club will be without forward Bethany Balcer, who stepped away for personal reasons earlier this week.

Home Sweet Home

Saturday marks Bay FC's first match at PayPal Park since October 19, 2024 - a 1-0 victory vs. North Carolina Courage that saw Abby Dahlkemper net a late winner from a set piece opportunity. In home matches last season, Bay FC earned five wins in regular season play and scored 13 goals. Most importantly, however, was the club's 12th man - at home, Bay FC averaged over 13,000 fans per game, the fifth-best mark in the entire league.

Head-to-Head History - BAY v LOU

Bay FC bested Racing in each of the two clubs' 2024 meetings. On June 29, a late penalty provided the winner in the 75th minute at Lynn Family Stadium. In September, Bay FC again took three points in another 1-0 result at PayPal Park. The contest was a tale of two halves, as the visitors had the better chances in the first half, before Bay FC controlled the second. Asisat Oshoala scored each of the club's goals.

Don't miss out on...

The Club's Home Opener, presented by Bay FC Front-of-Kit partner Sutter Health, will celebrate the kickoff to the 2025 season with a number of giveaways and exciting :

Poppy Rally Towel Gate Giveaway: The first 13,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Poppy rally towel, presented by Sutter Health, to bring the noise and cheer on Bay FC during their first home match of the season.

FanFest: In the FanFest area, fans will be treated to various activities, including a brief welcome and introduction from City of San José Mayor Matt Mahan, a 360-degree photo booth, a tattoo station, new food truck options, and more.

Bay FC Partner Activations: Bay FC's corporate partners will be providing fans with the ultimate entertainment, including:

Soccer darts with Sutter Health where fans can show off their accuracy skills to earn

giveaways including Poppy Bay FC x Sutter Health co-branded socks and other items

Spin to win Trader Joe's customer favorite products

Photo opportunity with authentic Bay FC lockers, presented by Visa

Spin to win cobranded stress balls and other giveaways with Meriwest Credit Union

National Anthem and Flyover: The National Anthem will be performed by up-and-coming talent August Lee Stevens, from the Oakland School for the Arts, accompanied by a female-led flight crew flyover performed by the California Air National Guard.

Halftime Performance: The all-female Bay FC Beats Drumline will take center stage, delivering a high-energy performance and electrifying rhythms on the field. Joined by the Bay FC Hype Squad and musicians, their performance will ignite the crowd and culminate in a stadium-wide Bay FC rally cry.

Videoboard Content: Interactive FanCams will capture the content of Bay FC faithful throughout the evening.

Item of the Match: Fans who wish to commemorate the Home Opener can purchase the Bay FC 2025 Schedule T-shirt, retailing for $40.

