Washington Spirit Star Tara McKeown Named Player of the Week, Presented by AT&T
Published on September 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit star defender Tara McKeown has been named the NWSL Player of the Week, presented by AT&T for her outstanding performance in last weekend's shutout against the league-leading Kansas City Current, the league announced today.
McKeown led the Spirit defending third to its seventh clean sheet of the regular season and helped her side become just the second team to shut out Kansas City at CPKC Stadium since the venue opened prior to the 2024 season. The 2024 Defender of the Year finalist is the sixth different Spirit player to win the league's weekly award this season after Ashley Hatch, Brittany Ratcliffe, Aubrey Kingsbury, Croix Bethune and Trinity Rodman all earned the honor earlier this season. McKeown is also the fifth Spirit player to win the award in the past ten match weeks.
Tonight, the Spirit will take on Angel City FC in Los Angeles, kicking off at 10:30 p.m. EDT on CBS Sports Network and Monumental+. McKeown, a southern California native, can make her 100th career regular season appearance with any playing time later today.
Washington will return to Audi Field on Sunday, September 28 at 1 p.m. EDT to take on the Houston Dash in the club's annual Hispanic Heritage match. Tickets are available.
