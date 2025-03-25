Seattle Reign FC Signs Midfielder Sally Menti to Short-Term Contract

March 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced the signing of midfielder Sally Menti to a short-term contract through June 2025. A Seattle native, Menti returns home to begin her professional career after a decorated run at Santa Clara University.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sally Menti to our roster," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "I've known Sally since her youth days and have followed her closely throughout her standout college career at Santa Clara. Her quality in the midfield fits seamlessly with our style of play. She's creative, has great vision and technical ability. She's shown during preseason that she can make an impact at this level."

Menti, 23, was a key contributor to the Broncos' 2020 NCAA Championship team and earned multiple All-West Coast Conference honors during her time at Santa Clara. As a redshirt senior in 2024, she started all 20 games, recording four goals and a team-high seven assists. Her performance earned her First Team All-WCC honors for the second consecutive year and a Third Team All-West Region nod.

In her redshirt junior season in 2023, she started 20 matches, scored four goals and led the team with nine assists, which culminated in First Team All-WCC and First Team All-West Region selections. As a freshman in 2020, Menti led the Broncos with six assists and contributed two goals, earning her the WCC Freshman of the Year award and Second Team All-WCC honors.

Beyond her collegiate achievements, Menti has represented the United States at various youth national team levels, including the U-16, U-17, U-18, and U-20 squads. Most notably, she featured for the U.S. U-20 Women's Youth National Team at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, earning valuable international experience on one of the sport's biggest stages. She also helped the U-20 WYNT win the 2022 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship and was a nominee for the 2022 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.

Reign FC returns to NWSL action this weekend, traveling to Los Angeles to take on Angel City FC at BMO Stadium on Sunday, March 30 (5:00 p.m. PT / CBSSN).

