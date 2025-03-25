San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Gia Corley Voted NWSL Player of the Week

March 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC midfielder Gia Corley was voted the NWSL Player of the Week today for her standout performance in Week Two of the 2025 season.

Corley has made an immediate impact in the first two matches of the Wave's 2025 season, becoming just the third player in NWSL history to record three-goal contributions in her first two career regular-season matches.

The 22-year-old led the Wave to its first win of the 2025 season on March 22 against the Utah Royals by securing the game-winning goal and an assist in San Diego's Home Opener. She got on the front foot early by beating her defender on the end line and playing a perfect ball in front of the goal to Maria Sánchez, who opened the scoring in the seventh minute of play. The Wave and Royals were level at the 74th minute until Corley intercepted a ball from Utah's goalkeeper at the top of the box and put it in the back of the net to score the game-winner.

"We matched it well, we didn't give up. I'm so proud," Corley said after the Wave's 3-2 win over Utah. "I [feel] amazing too. I just love it here. I'm just having fun, I hope you can see that. I really feel comfortable in San Diego."

In Corley's NWSL debut on March 16, she scored within the first five minutes against Angel City FC when forward Delphine Cascarino dribbled down the right flank and played a cross into Corley, who finished it first-time. The goal made her just the sixth player in NWSL history to score within the first five minutes of her debut and the fourth to do so as a starter.

Corley signed with San Diego in January from TSG Hoffenheim Frauen and has competed with the German Youth National Teams from the U-17 to U-23 levels.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.