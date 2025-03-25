Trio of Kansas City Current Players Named to 24-Player USWNT Roster for April Matches against Brazil

March 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Forward Michelle Cooper, midfielder Claire Hutton and defender Alana Cook were named to United States Women's National Team (USWNT) head coach Emma Hayes' 24-player roster for two high-profile matches against Brazil in April. The USWNT face Brazil at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday, April 5 at 4 p.m. CT and April 8 at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. at 9:30 p.m. CT.

The trio of Current stars highlight a USWNT roster that features 17 NWSL players, and the Current are tied with the Washington Spirit for a NWSL-best three players on Hayes' April USWNT roster. Cooper and Hutton are included among 19 returning players from the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, while Cook is looking to earn her first USWNT cap since Oct. 29, 2023.

After featuring in the 2025 USWNT Futures Camp, both Cooper and Hutton have featured in the two subsequent USWNT camps following Tuesday morning's roster announcement. Cooper earned her USWNT debut during the SheBelieves Cup, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 victory Feb. 20. Then, in the team's next match of the competition against Australia, Cooper broke through with her first international goal. Cooper's 68th minute strike stood as the game-winning goal in the United States' 2-1 win over Australia, capitalizing on a loose ball in the penalty area and firing the ball into the back of the net. Cooper started the 2025 NWSL regular season on a positive note, scoring an incredible long-range strike that marked the game-winning goal in the Current's 3-1 victory over the Portland Thorns March 15.

Hutton also made her first USWNT appearance in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, starting the United States' 2-1 victory over Australia. She set up Cooper's goal with an incisive through ball to forward Ally Sentnor, who, while losing her balance, squared the ball to Cooper for a clean look at goal. Hutton played 70 minutes in her USWNT debut, which marked her lone action of the SheBelieves Cup. Hutton has started both of the Current's regular season matches in 2025, maintaining a formidable partnership with fellow midfielders Lo'eau LaBonta and Vanessa DiBernardo in the heart of Kansas City's midfield in her second professional season.

Cook has 29 career USWNT appearances, but Tuesday's roster announcement marked Cook's first call-up as a member of the Current. Since arriving in a mid-season trade in 2024, Cook has been an integral piece of a stout Kansas City back line. She started the final 12 games of the 2024 regular season, as well as both playoff matches, and played the full 180 minutes in the Current's two regular season matches in 2025. Cook, a Stanford alum, played her college soccer just 17 miles from PayPal Park, which will host the second match of the window between the United States and Brazil.

All three players will be available for selection for the Current's match Saturday against the Utah Royals before departing for international duty.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals) - April Matches vs. Brazil

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 10), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 2), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 0)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (Kansas City Current; 29/1), Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 67/3), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 157/25), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 65/1), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 0/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 3/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 105/2),

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 25/1), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 31/1), Lindsey Heaps (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 163/36), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 1/0), Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage; 24/8), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 4/1)

FORWARDS (7): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 2/1), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 22/5), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 21/9), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 46/10), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 7/0), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 5/2), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 15/1)

Additional Notes:

The average age of the 24-player game roster is 25.3. The average number of caps per player on this roster is 33.6. Eleven players on the roster (45%) have 10 or less caps.

Hayes also named two training players to camp in Chelsea FC striker Mia Fishel and Angel City FC goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

Fishel returns to the USWNT environment for the first time since last February at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup where she tore her ACL. Fishel recently returned to the active roster for Chelsea FC and played a few minutes at the end of the March 23 win over Manchester City which was her first game action since the injury. She has three caps and one goal.

Anderson was a part of the USA's January training camp in Florida, which was her first senior team call-up.

Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson becomes another in a long line of former attacking players to get a USWNT call-up at outside back. Patterson was a center back as a freshman at UNC, then played as an outside back as a sophomore before playing as winger for the rest of her college career. For the Dash, she played outside back and wing back during her rookie year last year while also seeing some time at forward.

Patterson attended the U.S. U-14 Girls' ID Camp in 2016 and was a member of the USA's squad at the 2022 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship at which she scored six goals, including her first four international goals in one game vs. Puerto Rico. She did not make the World Cup Team that year but did play for the U.S. U-23 WNT in the Spring of 2023 and was a part of the Futures Camp in Florida in January of this year.

Defender Alana Cook, who was on the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Team, but did not see action, last played for the USA on Oct. 29, 2023, vs. Colombia in San Diego.

Forward Ashley Hatch, who attended the USA's January 2025 training camp in Florida, last earned a cap in the USA's final match of 2023 against China PR in Frisco, Texas.

There will be two teenagers in training camp in Lily Yohannes (17) and Claire Hutton (19).

