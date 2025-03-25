Lynn Family Stadium Development to Start with Butchertown Apartments

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Soccer Holdings, LLC - parent company of professional soccer clubs Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC - has entered into an agreement with Denton Floyd Real Estate Group to start development around Lynn Family Stadium.

In conjunction with LDG Development, Denton Floyd will construct Class A multifamily units on the Butchertown neighborhood property. The project, Butchertown Apartments, will feature 200 upscale apartments - 128 one-bedroom and 72 two-bedroom residences designed with spacious layouts.

"We're excited to reveal plans for the first phase of development surrounding Lynn Family Stadium," said Shane Uttich, chair of Soccer Holdings' stadium district development committee. "Denton Floyd put together eye-catching designs that will kick off a diverse, mixed-use development. In turn, we look forward to continuing our work with city officials toward making the stadium and its amenities even more of a destination for Louisville."

Butchertown Apartments residents will enjoy premium amenities such as a clubhouse, convenient on-site parking and dedicated retail spaces on the first floor. With a focus on comfort and convenience, Butchertown Apartments will provide a vibrant urban lifestyle in a prime location.

"This announcement brings together two of my administration's most important priorities - economic development and housing," said Mayor Craig Greenberg. "Lynn Family Stadium is a crown jewel for our city, and Butchertown is a thriving neighborhood. This is an area where people want to hang out and to live, which is why I am allocating a portion of the $100 million in state funds to support infrastructure for this potential project. I can't wait to see shovels go into the ground and the future developments that will build out the entire stadium district."

"Our ownership continues to accomplish what it set out to do," added James O'Connor, Soccer Holdings' president. "We're thrilled to get our 2025 LouCity and Racing seasons going and, in the bigger picture, continue to see our clubs set the highest standards for our community. The initial stadium district plans are another step forward."

