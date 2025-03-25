Washington Spirit Defender Esme Morgan Called up to England Women's National Team

March 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Esme Morgan has been called up to the England Women's National Team for the second leg of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League, England Football announced today. The side will face Belgium in its third and fourth matches of Group 3 play.

Originally from Sheffield, England, Morgan has appeared in ten international matches for the England senior team, making her debut for the squad in November 2022. The standout defender was named to England's final roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand for her first major tournament.

England's 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League Schedule (Second Leg):

- vs Belgium | Friday, April 4 at 3 p.m. EDT (Ashton Gate, Bristol, Portugal)

- vs Belgium | Tuesday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. EDT (King Power at Den Dreef Stadion, Heverlee, Belgium)

Morgan has appeared in 12 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side last summer. The defender played 764 minutes across the regular season and playoffs in 2024, including 315 out of a possible 330 minutes throughout the Spirit's playoff run and has appeared in all three of the Spirit's 2025 contests so far.

The Spirit recently kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the second trophy in club history in the annual NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this month against the Orlando Pride and by setting a new club home opener attendance record last weekend with its third consecutive sellout at Audi Field. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Single match tickets for the Spirit's next home match on Friday, March 28 at Audi Field are available.

