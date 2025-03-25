Three Washington Spirit Stars Called up to U.S. Women's National Team for April Friendlies

March 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forwards Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch and defender Tara McKeown have been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) for the side's April friendlies, U.S. Soccer announced today. The U.S. will take on Brazil in two friendly matches early next month.

Rodman makes her return to the USWNT roster for the first time since last summer's Olympic Games in France as she has been rehabbing a back injury. At the tournament, Rodman tallied three goals and an assist, none more notable than her extra time strike against Japan to send the U.S. to the semifinal. In 45 senior caps, the star forward has tallied ten goals and nine assists.

Hatch will look to add to her 21 career appearances, five goals and one assist for the USWNT in next month's friendlies. The veteran forward was a mainstay of the senior team from 2021 to 2023 and has seen continued success at the club level. In the Spirit's regular season opener earlier this month, she scored to move into a tie for fifth-most goals in league history at 54.

McKeown earns her third consecutive call-up to the U.S. senior team after just her second season at center back for the Spirit. McKeown moved from forward to defender after the 2022 season and has been a stalwart for the Spirit, playing every minute of the regular season and playoffs in 2024 and completing an Iron Woman season. The defender also tallied her first goal of 2024 late in the Spirit's NWSL quarterfinal match against Bay FC, an equalizer to force extra time and eventually send the Spirit to the semifinal round.

USWNT's April 2025 Friendly Schedule:

- vs Brazil | Saturday, April 5 at 5 p.m. EDT (Sofi Stadium, Inglewood, California)

- vs Brazil | Tuesday, April 8 at 10:30 p.m. EDT (PayPal Park, San Jose, California)

The Spirit recently kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the second trophy in club history in the annual NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this month against the Orlando Pride and by setting a new club home opener attendance record last weekend with its third consecutive sellout at Audi Field. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Single match tickets for the Spirit's next home match on Friday, March 28 at Audi Field are available.

